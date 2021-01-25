MSCR Cares program at Henderson Elementary supports students indoors and out

When Megan Woodward worked at Orchard Ridge Elementary, she remembers students crying and wanting to come inside because they got too cold on the playground after school in the winter.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, they can’t be cold outside,’” Woodward said. “These babies need (some) boots and snow pants and things to borrow so they can play and have fun when they’re at school.”

It prompted Woodward, who was the director of the Madison School and Community Recreation afterschool program at Orchard Ridge, to apply for a grant from the Friends of MSCR so she could buy some winter gear students could borrow.

When Woodward was assigned to run an all-day program this fall at Henderson Elementary School, she knew the children would be spending more time than normal outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So she applied for another Friends of MSCR grant and received $1,115 to purchase winter clothing, such as snow pants and gloves, and play equipment, including sleds and tools to build igloos.

Now Henderson has a selection of items that students can borrow, which are then washed and put back in the inventory.

“It is no fun to be cold and wet outside,” said Woodward, Henderson’s site director for the MSCR Cares program.