MSCR Cares childcare program at Mendota Elementary closed due to COVID-19 case
School book and apple, generic file photo
iStock photo

Madison School District officials confirmed Tuesday that MSCR Cares Childcare program at Mendota Elementary School is closed until Oct. 29 due to COVID-19.

The decision came as a precautionary measure after the district learned an individual associated with the elementary school tested positive for the virus. 

The district works closely with Public Health Madison and Dane County to guide its response, which includes contact tracing with students and or staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19, said Madison School District spokesman Timothy LeMonds in a statement.

Custodial staff are in the process of deep-cleaning the facility. 

MSCR Cares follows Public Health Madison and Dane County as well as CDC COVID-19 guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus, LeMonds said.

Those guidelines include requiring all students and staff to wear masks, practicing physical distancing when possible, promoting frequent hand washing, conducting symptom checks and asking those who show symptoms or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home. 

