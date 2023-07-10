Plans for a new preschool took the Montessori educational philosophy to heart from the look of the building and play areas to the energy efficiency measures.

Children’s Community School, a nonprofit Montessori preschool in Mount Horeb, is designed to operate as a net-zero building, which produces as much energy as it uses in a year. It is one of the first such schools in the state.

Sandra Cannon, business manager for the school, was driven to incorporate energy savings, and others, including early donors, felt the same because it aligns with the Montessori philosophy to be good stewards of the earth.

“It’s always been kind of a passion of mind, the whole energy savings,” said Cannon, who has solar panels on her house. “This all plays into the philosophy of Montessori, so I think that is why everyone was excited about it.”

A visit by staff of Children’s Community School to Forest Edge Elementary School in the Oregon School District, the first net-zero school building in Wisconsin, served as an inspiration.

Before an April 3 move, Children’s Community School had been located at 211 Parkway Drive in an aging building that had the look of a two-story residential home, as it was designed so it could be repurposed into a duplex. Founded in 1976 in Mount Horeb by Pence Revington and Sally Flood, the school had been at the Parkway Drive location since 1985.

The old building had a maximum capacity of about 62 children, and there was a wait list. The new building, which is about 7,000 square feet, can accommodate about 95 youngsters ages 18 months to 6 years.

Purpose built

The new school, which was built for about $3 million at 1175 Cox Drive, has an angular, contemporary design that looks like a school and is an accessible one story. A design-build process with contractor NCI-Roberts Construction and OPN Architects resulted in Montessori-driven features. They include a children’s front door, which is at a child’s height, to the left of the regular main door, and incorporation of the natural environment. The school has outdoor classroom space, large windows and natural materials, including exposed ceilings with wood and metal trusses, which serve as another source of education for the children. The classrooms also feature wood furniture, and the tile floor has a leaf and vine design.

The new school is adjacent to Liberty Park and the Military Ridge Bike Trail. A volunteer committee is still in the process of designing and constructing the school’s outdoor space, but the evolving plan includes nature-based play areas, restored native prairie, fruit trees, berry bushes, vegetable garden boxes and native trees and perennials.

One day a doe and her fawn showed up in the area where 600 prairie plants are now growing.

The school won’t have data on energy usage until a three-way meter, which is on order and should be installed this summer, has been operational for a year. But projections show the school will achieve net zero through a solar photovoltaic system, electric heat pump furnace and water heater, LED lighting with automatic dimming and shutoff, and appliance, insulation and window selections.

An interactive art installation with energy and environmental education components, which includes a depiction of the school, covers a wall of the multipurpose room. The wall includes a rock climbing section and a bird’s nest made with framed netting and reachable by a ladder.

A real-time display of energy production and usage will be part of the school’s curriculum. The school also plans to offer field trips featuring tours of its new facility to groups including other schools.

Maria Montessori, an Italian physician and educator whose method builds on how children learn naturally, opened the first Montessori school in Rome in 1907. She believed the outdoor environment was an extension of the indoor classroom, so much atttention has been given to outdoor play areas, which have been designed by parent Rachel Belida.

Outdoor features include logs that are arranged in an artful design for balance beams, a sand area with tools for digging and a miniature wooden kitchen and a cafe.

Good reviews

Martha Pfaff, who has taught at the school for 38 years and also has been the director for the last eight of those, said the children were surprised when an old row boat that had been at the former school appeared outside at the new one.

A Little Free Library, which was built by a former parent to look like the old school and was installed near the street there, also was brought over and put in an outdoor play area.

Magnetic boards were installed on outside walls.

Evelyn Kalscheur, 5, was playing in the cafe Friday.

“I love baking pine cones,” she said. “These are the best pine cones in this restaurant.”

Working next to her was Rosemary Henkel, 3, who declared some whelk shells were the “best ice cream cones.”

Graydon Pahlas, 5, said he likes that the school has “lots of woods,” referring to the patch of trees in the play area, which serves as a fort. The school tried to keep as many trees as it could, Pfaff said, and the outdoor area is bordered by woods on neighboring property.

“My favorite thing about the school is we get to play lots and lots of games,” Graydon said.

Kaden Sutter, 5, said he likes the cafe and getting to play with his friends. They included Graydon and Roland Berg, 5, who were pretending that a pile of wood in the middle of the rowboat was a “dragon heart.”

Kade Scanlan, 6, said he likes the climbing structure.

Limestone from the site was kept and used for creating retaining walls, which also make a spot for children to sit during story time and a teaching moment when telling the children how it came from the earth.

The outdoor area, which also includes a standing xylophone and potted vegetable plants, involves all the senses.

“We know that nature is just so important for children for so many reasons. That’s why we spend a lot of time outdoors,” Pfaff said. “Being out in nature just sparks their curiosity and gives them a chance to explore.”

Pfaff gave an example of how children learn to be stewards of the earth. She said when the new school opened, the outdoor space was still being developed so there was a dirt pile. After a rain the children looked for worms and brought them inside to observe. Then heavy equipment was brought in to work on the grounds.

“The first thing the children said was, ‘What about the worms?’” Pfaff said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.