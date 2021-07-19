Mother Nature adds unplanned lesson for campers learning about water

A day at camp includes art, nature or environmental activities, and enrichment, which typically involves team building or doing something that works on areas such as creativity, critical thinking and large motor skills.

After lunch the campers take part in a “mindfulness” activity such as yoga, meditation or drawing.

“We have one group that likes to go on silent nature walks,” said Maddy McKeown, Camp Tall Oaks site director.

Free time might include board or field games. The site has two fire pits and sometimes program leaders teach kids how to make a fire. Every Friday the campers make a dessert called pudgy pies by placing bread and a filling in a sandwich-making device with a long handle to use over a campfire.

During Wacky Water Week, campers used different techniques while making watercolor paintings. They also learned about topics including water filtration, watersheds, water pollution and erosion.

Games incorporated water, and campers got a chance to play on a Slip ’N Slide and get the staff wet with a dunk tank.