Most of Wisconsin's 421 school districts met or exceeded expectations last year in the latest state report cards.
The percent of school districts meeting or exceeding expectations — 96% — remained high for the 2018-19 school year, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Public Instruction. For individual schools across the state, 87% either received three stars, which means meeting expectations on the report card's five-star scale, or higher.
But student attendance continues to remain a concern as more school districts were docked points in 2018-19 for high absentee rates than were in 2017-18.
Madison again received a three-star rating — or met expectations — but the district's overall score grew, nearing the threshold to be considered exceeding expectations. Madison saw an overall score of 72.3 on a 100-point scale — short of the 73 points to be rated as four stars, or exceeding expectations — which is up from the 68 points the district received in 2017-18.
The district's high schools saw big gains this year, with East High School jumping from two stars to four stars. La Follette and West moved up one spot each on the scale, meeting expectations and significantly exceeding expectations, respectively.
Of Madison's schools that were evaluated under the report card system, nine were determined to have significantly exceeded expectations in 2018-19, receiving a five-star rating.
That is up from six Madison schools rated as five stars in the 2017-18 report card.
The number of schools that were within the two-star range, or meeting a few expectations, dropped from seven to four. No Madison school failed to meet expectations on the report card system.
The report card system scores school districts and schools on four priority areas: Student achievement, district academic growth, closing achievement gaps, and post-secondary readiness — determined by metrics like graduation and attendance.
Those results are then weighted to a 100-point scale. Scoring within a certain range on the scale results in a star rating on whether a district or school is failing, meeting or exceeding expectations.
