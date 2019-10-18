More than 1,000 students, teachers and community members marched on the Madison School District's administrative building Friday in support of a black security guard fired for repeating the N-word when a student called him the racial slur, prompting district officials to vow better education on the history and impact on the N-word and a review of the policies that led to the staffer's termination this week.
The swell of support for Marlon Anderson — who worked at West High School before being terminated Wednesday — culminated in a meeting between representatives of the school's Black Student Union and district officials to discuss the situation that led to Anderson being fired.
Last week, Anderson said he was defending himself when a disruptive student, who is also black, called him the N-word, and Anderson told him not to call him that, repeating the word itself.
Emerging after a nearly two hour meeting inside the district's Doyle Administration Building, Anderson's 17-year-old son Noah, who is the president of the Black Student Union, addressed a crowd on what he said was a constructive conversation but just the start on making sure African-Americans are involved in school policies that impact them.
"I'm satisfied with the fact that we were heard," Noah Anderson said. "I'm not satisfied just yet until everything goes the way it should go."
Speaking to reporters after the sit-down, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore and School Board President Gloria Reyes said the district will take a more concerted effort in teaching students about the usage of the N-word and the harm it causes, will review policies that led to Anderson being fired, and will expedite the appeal process on his termination after Anderson filed a grievance Thursday.
Several students in the protest said the 48-year-old Anderson would stop into social studies classes to educate students about the historical context of the N-word.
Belmore said the zero-tolerance approach to employees using a racial slur took effect last year under then-Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham and is based on official district policies.
The district’s non-discrimination policy doesn’t expressly forbid the use of the N-word or other slurs by staff.
But it does define harassment against a student as "behavior ... based, in whole or in part, on their protected class(es) which substantially interferes with a student’s school performance or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive school environment."
"(The students) had brought to our attention things that we had not thought about," Belmore said. "I think it's going to instigate us to really take time to pause and re-look at this practice."
Reyes said the district was taking a "strong stance" on the use of slurs by employees last year when it implemented zero tolerance, but acknowledged the context of the Oct. 9 situation involving Anderson is different than previous incidents of white staff members using racial slurs in front of students.
"It was powerful just sitting there listening to their concerns," Reyes said. "They are educating us."
Protesters agreed that context was extremely important in this situation, with chants of "context matters" rising from the crowd as they marched nearly two miles West High School to the Doyle building in Downtown Madison.
Reyes said she plans to meet with district administrators Monday morning to talk about speeding up Anderson's appeal process, which could take months, to get a resolution to the situation.
Madison police estimated 1,500 people participated in the protest.
Noah Anderson said there is a difference between using the N-word as a slur or as a statement that can lead to understanding.
"What my father did, he took a teaching moment of an African-American male to a younger African-American male on why you shouldn't use the word and not to refer to himself that way," Noah Anderson said.
He also extended his father's appreciation for those who were showing support.
"He loves you. He loves all y'all," Noah Anderson said of his father, adding that Anderson said he'd be willing to return to the school if the appeal is successful.
Jaida Turner, a senior at West High, said she hasn't met Anderson as she recently moved to Madison from Illinois, but the 18-year-old walked out of school because of the "unjust" situation he was in.
Michael Jones, dean of students at West High, left school alongside students Friday.
"Marlon's an important member of our community," Jones said. "As a black educator, it is really essential that we retain and uplift our staff of color."
Jones, who has been with the district for six years but is in his first year at West, said Anderson is one of the best relationship-builders at the school, particularly for African-American students.
"While there might have been good intentions behind the policy, the impact in this case has been pretty terrible," he said of zero tolerance.
Details emerge
District officials also provided some degree of new information on previous incidents of staff members being accused of using slurs after providing few details on the cases in the past.
Belmore said "maybe seven" employees resigned or were fired last year under the zero-tolerance approach to racial slurs. There have been a "few" instances of someone being fired or resigning this year, she said.
All of the previous cases involved white district employees, Belmore said.
"When this term comes from a ... white teacher, the impact is different and how that impacts our students of color, and particularly our black students," Reyes said.
Belmore said an employee who was fired last year is also appealing their case.
The Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., said last school year it was “not aware of any circumstance in which staff have directed the word at students with derogatory intent.”
In one case last year, a teacher resigned after using "an inappropriate racial slur while reading from a book," according to the principal. In another, a white teacher who resigned after using the word with a student told the Wisconsin State Journal she was trying to correct a black seventh-grader after the student called a white student a "cracker."