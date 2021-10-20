More than half of Madison students opted out of Forward Exam

More than half of Madison School District students opted out of statewide assessments last school year, far more than the unusually high number of students statewide who opted out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The high opt-out rate makes the comparison of test results to previous years nearly impossible.
The results showed Madison having among the highest percentage of proficient or better students among Dane County schools, even though the district usually ranks near the bottom. That suggests the students who opted out disproportionately would have scored below proficient.
Roughly 1 in 6 students opted of the exam statewide during the 2020-21 school year, compared with an opt out percent below 3% in all test subjects during the 2018-19 school year.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction instituted a “blanket” opt-out for the assessment during the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In both English/language arts and math exams, 13% of students statewide opted out, 14% opted out of the science exam and 18% opted out of the social studies exam. In Madison, those numbers were 50.3%, 55.3% and 66.3%.
“Participation and proficiency rates look different than other years, and that is not surprising considering the extraordinary circumstances and challenges faced everywhere in our state, including schools and districts,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement Wednesday. “Make no mistake, students learned many lessons this year — in resilience, time management, technology, and problem solving — that may not be reflected in a standardized assessment.”
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty pointed to the level of participation as a hindrance to understanding possible learning loss experienced by students during the pandemic.
“Wisconsin is flying blind for a second straight year without any usable data on whether students are learning in Wisconsin schools,” WILL research director Will Flanders said. “We are nowhere close to having a comprehensive understanding of the impact the pandemic and school closures had on students. And by the time we find out, it may be too late to help.”
Participation in the assessment tests varied across the state. More than two-thirds of Wisconsin school districts had participation rates of 95% or higher, DPI director of the Office of Educational Accountability Visalakshi Somasundaram said. Under state law, parents are allowed to opt their children out of the assessment, but prior to the pandemic about 98% of students participated state-wide each year.
“Some parents didn’t feel that safe to send their students to school, and there were different guidances and best practices in terms of local health recommendations in local counties,” Somasundaram said. “We are not blind because in the manner that we constantly — our folks, our teachers and our schools — are engaged with the students, they have information about their students.”
Somasundaram said she thinks participation rates will be back to pre-COVID-19 levels as soon as the next school year, assuming the pandemic has died down.
Dane County data
The Madison School District had the highest opt-out rate in Dane County.
The testing window ran between March and May during the 2020-21 school year, at a time when Madison was in the process of returning students to classrooms for the first time in over a year.
Of those who took the assessment in Madison, 30% were below proficient in English/language arts, 32% were below proficient in math, 24% were below proficient in science and 17% were below proficient in social studies.
Madison School District officials declined to comment on the results.
The Deerfield School District had the lowest opt-out percentages in the county with fewer than 1% of students who chose not to take the tests across all subjects. Of those who took the assessment in Deerfield, 62% were below proficient in English language arts, 69% were below proficient in math, 44% were below proficient in science and 45% were below proficient in social studies.