More than $1.6B in school referendums on ballot as COVID-19 pandemic creates economic uncertainty

"I think that schools have an opportunity during this pandemic situation — this public health emergency — to show their value as anchor institutions in the community in terms of their ability to function and continue to serve their students," Rossmiller said. "There's lots of things that could change perceptions of schools. I just don't know how that plays out."

Explaining the long-term benefit of a referendum in normal times is already challenging, said Jon Bales, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators.

But he expects it could be especially difficult explaining the difference between what a referendum would address versus any short-term, financial help schools could get from a federal stimulus package, which Bales said might cause confusion among voters.

Bales said if districts are able to make clear the referendums are for long-term needs, he expects they'll have continued success in passing. But he acknowledges there may be concern a recession could affect results, because a district often matches its asks of taxpayers with a community's ability to pay it.