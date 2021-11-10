More than a third of East High School students stay home; district promises security changes

More than a third of East High School’s student body stayed home Tuesday, a day after police used pepper spray to put down numerous fights, which were followed later Monday by social media rumors of more violence to come.
The Madison School District responded to the escalating crisis later Tuesday by promising a series of changes aimed at improving security at the school, including increasing staff supervision during school opening, lunch and dismissal times, and working with student leaders to prevent future flare-ups.
“As a result of collaborative planning efforts, East staff are happy to report a safe, calm, and productive day of learning at East High School today,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement after school let out.
Some 600 students — roughly 37% of the student population — were counted absent from East as of noon Tuesday, district spokesperson Liz Merfeld said, although that number was expected to increase as staff worked through excusal requests.
The large number of absences came after anonymous social media posts late Monday warned of potential threats at the school and urged students to stay home. In an email to parents Tuesday morning, interim principal Mikki Smith said that in response to the rumors the school had added “an extra layer of safety and security (that) will include a high visibility presence of law enforcement near and around campus.”
Gordon Allen, East’s student body president, said he opted to stay home from school Tuesday after talking with his mother about the threats circulating on social media.
“When I saw those things going on, on social media, I did get anxious,” he said. “A lot of my friends, we didn’t want to take that risk, even though I believe the school has been doing things to ensure safety.”
District officials declined to provide East’s safety plan, citing “confidential information that staff, the district and emergency responders would need in an emergency.” Merfeld did say the safety plans are shared with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety, the Madison School Board and Madison police.
Madison police spokesperson Mike Malloy also declined to say if police were present in the school or on school grounds, but said the department was working with the district “to address safety concerns.”
Actions planned
The School Board voted last year to end a decades-long program that had placed a police officer in each of Madison’s four main high schools. The District Safety Plan on the district’s website is for the 2020-21 year, the majority of which was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It references having plans for each school, but they don’t appear to be posted on the district’s site.
But the district on Tuesday did announce “immediate actions” it said it was taking at East including:
- Modifying how staff supervise open lunch periods;
- Changing the work schedules of behavior response staff to increase supervision and support during school opening and dismissal times;
- Providing additional staff to supervise hallways during passing times;
- Working with student leaders to “uplift their voices in developing solutions”; and,
- Using restorative justice personnel to assist with students who are returning to the school to help rebuild relationships.
LeMonds also said central office staff, including student and staff support leaders, will be placed at East to help with security, while district communications staff will work out of the school to better facilitate communications among students, staff and families.
A fight, an alarm
Monday’s problems started with an altercation in the school’s welcome center around 11:30 a.m., according to the district. A student then pulled a fire alarm, sending students outside where the fight was occurring, causing it to escalate.
Once the Madison Fire Department, which responded to the fire alarm, cleared the building of any fire, most students returned to their classes, LeMonds said Monday. But a number of students remained outside, and fights broke out between students in that group, he said.
Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and five students affected by it were taken to the hospital.
Madison police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in an incident report later Monday that an officer was struck in the face trying to break up the fight, and when the officer attempted to detain the student, family members and other students got in the way.
Police estimated that about 250 students surrounded the fight, with some of the students trying to get involved, which led to the use of pepper spray. Officers reported that students attempted to physically hold officers back as they worked to break up the fight, Kimberley said.
Camron Scott, 19, was cited for disorderly conduct, Kimberley said.
SROs removed
The Madison School Board’s decision to remove school resource officers, or SROs, from the high schools came amid the racial reckoning following the murder by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, sometimes-destructive social justice protests in Downtown Madison, and a years-long campaign to get rid of SROs that included shouting down School Board meetings and demonstrating outside the School Board president’s home by the local group Freedom Inc. and its allies.
“Even with SROs we still had people bring weapons and threaten to bring weapons to school and we still had fights,” said Allen, the student body president. “It wasn’t like their presence prevented any of that. The East student body in general still does not want SROs in our school.”
Police, at the time SROs were removed, warned they would still be responding to calls from the schools, even if their officers weren’t stationed inside the schools.
And indeed, they have been called to East and the surrounding area 63 times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. since the start of the school year. The Wisconsin State Journal has requested the number of behavioral incidents at all of the district’s high schools this school year, but those figures were not immediately available.
Activists have pointed to disproportionately high rate at which Black youth are disciplined in Madison schools and arrested by police and said having police in schools contributes to the “school to prison” pipeline for Black people. Three of the four most recent Madison school resources officers, or SROs, were people of color. Black people are disproportionately disciplined in school and arrested for crimes nationwide.
“I think the SROs were removed and there wasn’t a solid enough plan following so that people felt safe,” said Ana Shriver, a senior at East who also stayed home Tuesday because of the threats on social media. She added, however, that she didn’t believe the presence of SROs would have changed the outcome Monday.
Student voice
After removing police from the schools last year, the board created a Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee that came up with 16 recommendations approved by the full board in February.
Among the recommendations are creating restorative justice positions at the high schools and assigning aides to handle security issues, as well as debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to, among other things, examine “what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement.”
Shriver said she was trained as a restorative justice practitioner by the YWCA and has been working with East staff to mitigate disputes instead of using punitive measures at the school. But, she said, the school and the district could benefit from more student outreach to help those who are dealing with trauma, as well as an effective restorative justice program implemented districtwide.
“I hear from the district a lot that they want student voice, but I’m not feeling that in the restorative justice or disciplinary part of their work,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of things a lot of students at East are struggling with on a personal level and I think the behavior stuff is an outcome of that.”
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins on Monday called the violence at East unacceptable and pointed to the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the uptick in trouble at the school.
“We’re coming out of a 20-month global pandemic that has really caused some serious social-emotional mental health needs,” he said.
Allen said the district needs to work on connecting with the community surrounding East to get ahead of and mitigate possible conflicts on school grounds. He also said students need more information on how to access school-based mental health supports.
“The district needs to work on providing spaces where students can express how they’re feeling and to be able to recoup and get a sense of wellbeing again,” he said.
In her email Tuesday, Smith said the school “will be offering resources to any students who have concerns or questions throughout the day” and told parents that if “you have a specific concern about your student and would like to request support, please let me know.”
She asked families to share concerns through the “Let’s Talk“ feature on the district’s website.