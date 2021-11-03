More than 82% of Madison School District teachers and staff vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 82% of teachers and staff in the Madison School District are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to preliminary data received by the district Wednesday.
The district expects staff vaccination rates to continue to rise in response to vaccine requirement deadlines, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement.
As of Nov. 3, district preliminary data shows over 82% of its 5,700 full time and part-time staff, including all MSCR seasonal staff, have provided proof of vaccination. Of the remaining percent, 16% of staff have yet to report their vaccination status and less than 2% of staff have requested vaccination exemptions or deadline extensions.
District timeline
Inoculation verification was due to district administration on Nov. 1, following the Madison School Board approval of a vaccine requirement for teachers and staff in September.
Employees who failed to submit documentation will be encouraged to submit documentation or be placed on an unpaid administrative leave in the week of Nov. 8. Employees who failed to submit documentation will be placed on administrative leave in the week of Nov. 15 and by Dec. 1, the district will review documentation and verify each employee’s vaccination status.
Employees who fail to become vaccinated or exempt will be encouraged to get vaccinated or be placed on an unpaid administrative leave during the week of Dec. 8. Employees who fail to become vaccinated or exempt will be placed on administrative leave during the week of Dec. 15 and unvaccinated and nonexempt employees will be terminated during the week of Dec. 20.