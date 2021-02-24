More than 5,000 MMSD students in grades 4K-5 indicated preference for in-person so far, superintendent says

Jenkins shared further details Monday on the rates for kindergarten and 4K respondents.

At the time, he said, 76% of kindergarten families had responded, and 67% of those were returning in-person. For 4K, 70% had responded, with 59% returning in person.

“For the most part, it looks like we’re going to have a number of families who are interested in returning,” he said.

How many students return will be key in determining how classrooms will look and if any students will have to switch teachers to maintain the six feet of physical distancing the district will practice in classrooms.

The district’s plan is for teachers to teach the same students they have been with virtually all year, with students in-person and at home learning concurrently during large group instruction. Small group work and individual work will likely take place on devices whether students are in-person or virtual.

