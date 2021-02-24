More than 5,000 MMSD students in grades 4K-5 indicated preference for in-person so far, superintendent says

As of Monday night, more than 5,000 Madison Metropolitan School District students in grades 4K-5 are expected to return for in-person instruction when it’s available to them.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins shared the data from the family survey that went out Feb. 17 with the School Board this week. He said about 65% of families — or about 7,790 families — with a student in those grades, which will be among the first to return in a phased reopening process, had responded.
Of those, about 65%, or 5,187 families, had indicated they wanted to return in-person.
Jenkins announced the phased reopening plan Feb. 10. Kindergartners will return first, beginning on March 9, with first- and second-graders returning a week later. Four-year-old kindergarten will move to a two-full-days-a-week model beginning March 23.
Grades 3 and above do not yet have a date for when they could return, though it will be after the March 26-April 4 spring break if they do open for in-person instruction.
But the early patterns also suggest warning signs that are consistent with data from districts around the country that have reopened.
“We see disparities between the various races,” Jenkins said.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds did not respond to requests sent Tuesday and Wednesday for detailed information on the survey responses so far, including a breakdown by race and socioeconomic status, or when the full survey data would be made public.
In urban districts like New York and Chicago, white students have been disproportionately represented among those who are returning in-person.
In Chicago, for example, 23% of returning students were white, but the student body as a whole is just 11% white, according to Chalkbeat. Similarly in New York, there were initially nearly 12,000 more white students returning than Black students, even though there are more Black students in the system overall, the New York Times reported.
Jenkins shared further details Monday on the rates for kindergarten and 4K respondents.
At the time, he said, 76% of kindergarten families had responded, and 67% of those were returning in-person. For 4K, 70% had responded, with 59% returning in person.
“For the most part, it looks like we’re going to have a number of families who are interested in returning,” he said.
How many students return will be key in determining how classrooms will look and if any students will have to switch teachers to maintain the six feet of physical distancing the district will practice in classrooms.
The district’s plan is for teachers to teach the same students they have been with virtually all year, with students in-person and at home learning concurrently during large group instruction. Small group work and individual work will likely take place on devices whether students are in-person or virtual.
