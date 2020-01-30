3 more Madison private schools to join statewide voucher program

But he said he doesn't expect all those seats to be filled.

"We think the Madison School District has great schools," Moore said. "We don't think that a private Christian is what every parent would be interested in with their family, but for those who would like that, this is an tremendous opportunity if they are not able to afford it privately."

In total, 286 private schools signed up for the statewide program for 2020-21 — an increase of 32 schools from the number participating this school year.

The statewide program is one of four voucher programs run by the state.

Established in 1990, Milwaukee's voucher program is the longest running such program in the country — a point Vice President Mike Pence highlighted during a trip Tuesday to Wisconsin at a rally for school choice inside the state Capitol rotunda.

One hundred and thirty-four private Milwaukee schools plan to accept vouchers in 2020-21.

"We are celebrating not just 30 years of school choice in Wisconsin, but 30 years of continual growth," Jim Bender, president of School Choice Wisconsin, said in a statement. "Families from around the state will have more options for education."