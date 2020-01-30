3 more Madison private schools to join statewide voucher program

Three more private Madison schools intend to join the statewide voucher program in the fall, bringing the total number of Dane County schools that plan to accept vouchers in 2020-21 to seven.
The state Department of Public Instruction released Thursday the lists of schools that have signed up for three programs that provide taxpayer-funded vouchers for income-eligible families to send their children to private schools.
In Madison, the new schools joining the program in 2020-21 are: Eastside Evangelical Lutheran Elementary, Holy Cross Lutheran School and Madinah Academy of Madison, which will be the first Islamic school in Dane County to join the voucher program.
The announcement adds to a growing list of Dane County schools embracing vouchers.
This year, two Madison schools — Abundant Life Christian School and High Point Christian School — and Westside Christian School in Middleton opted into the voucher program.
They joined Lighthouse Christian School on Madison's Southwest Side, which had been the sole private school in the county accepting vouchers since the statewide program's inception in 2013.
This fall, 249 students attended the four private Dane County schools on vouchers.
Charles Moore, principal at High Point Christian School, which operates a campus on Madison's Far West Side and a smaller campus in Mount Horeb, said the school plans to open 154 seats for students on vouchers in 2020-21, up from the 62 attending this year.
But he said he doesn't expect all those seats to be filled.
"We think the Madison School District has great schools," Moore said. "We don't think that a private Christian is what every parent would be interested in with their family, but for those who would like that, this is an tremendous opportunity if they are not able to afford it privately."
In total, 286 private schools signed up for the statewide program for 2020-21 — an increase of 32 schools from the number participating this school year.
The statewide program is one of four voucher programs run by the state.
Established in 1990, Milwaukee's voucher program is the longest running such program in the country — a point Vice President Mike Pence highlighted during a trip Tuesday to Wisconsin at a rally for school choice inside the state Capitol rotunda.
One hundred and thirty-four private Milwaukee schools plan to accept vouchers in 2020-21.
"We are celebrating not just 30 years of school choice in Wisconsin, but 30 years of continual growth," Jim Bender, president of School Choice Wisconsin, said in a statement. "Families from around the state will have more options for education."
A program for students living in the Racine Unified School District began in 2011-12, and 25 schools signaled their intent to be part of the program next year.
A fourth program provides vouchers for students with disabilities. The list of participating schools in that program was not released Thursday.
The use of vouchers, though, continues to remain a politically divisive issue.
Opponents, who are largely Democratic, argue the programs draw money away from public schools, while supporters, who tend to be Republicans, say vouchers give students struggling in public schools more options.
To qualify for the statewide program, a family of four cannot have an annual income of more than $56,650, or $63,650 if the student's parents or guardians are married. The statewide program is estimated to cost $77.3 million for the 2019-20 school year.
Across the Milwaukee, Racine and statewide programs, 42,392 students signed up to receive vouchers this year.
The application window for families to join the statewide program opens Feb. 3 and goes through April 16.