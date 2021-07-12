Montessori camp encourages bonding, collaboration, recycling through paper-making

Camp leader Kate Sargent knew her efforts were successful the day all 13 campers chose to play the same game during some time at a park.

A staff member at Madison Community Montessori School, Sargent has been leading its Elementary Montessori Camp, where she tries to encourage the group of children to create a bond and collaborate, even though they may know just one person — or no one at all — when they arrive.

“My main goal for the camp was for the children to work together and understand the importance of community. So seeing them choose to independently collaborate together and play together as a group was a prime example of what I was hoping to accomplish,” Sargent said.

Sargent said the idea is particularly important because of the challenging year that teachers and students faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is something we all experienced, and we could all benefit from some more community and time together,” she said. “I hoped what they could benefit from was the opportunity to be together and experience a classroom community.”

Fifth-grader Ben Lucas said last week he liked that he was meeting the other campers because they were all new to him.