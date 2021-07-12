Montessori camp encourages bonding, collaboration, recycling through paper-making

Camp leader Kate Sargent knew her efforts were successful the day all 13 campers chose to play the same game during some time at a park.
A staff member at Madison Community Montessori School, Sargent has been leading its Elementary Montessori Camp, where she tries to encourage the group of children to create a bond and collaborate, even though they may know just one person — or no one at all — when they arrive.
“My main goal for the camp was for the children to work together and understand the importance of community. So seeing them choose to independently collaborate together and play together as a group was a prime example of what I was hoping to accomplish,” Sargent said.
Sargent said the idea is particularly important because of the challenging year that teachers and students faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is something we all experienced, and we could all benefit from some more community and time together,” she said. “I hoped what they could benefit from was the opportunity to be together and experience a classroom community.”
Fifth-grader Ben Lucas said last week he liked that he was meeting the other campers because they were all new to him.
“I enjoy making new friends,” second-grader Luca Viviani said.
The campers are already participating in the first four-week morning session, which runs through Friday. A second four-week summer session is already full. The school also runs a separate afternoon camp, which focuses more on outdoor activities, and camps for 3- to 5-year-olds.
The Elementary Montessori Camp was designed to give first- through sixth-graders the opportunity to use Montessori materials to pique their interests and explore language, math and science in the school classrooms. Students also spend some time learning outside.
One activity involved making paper from shredded documents and scrap pieces of colored construction paper. Students could then use the paper for a nature journal or some other purpose.
“So that was learning that instead of just putting these things directly into recycling you can use them again,” Sargent said.
Montessori philosophy allows children to choose what they want to do and fosters independence and an understanding that individuals are part of the greater community, Sargent said.
Ben said he liked everything about camp, but he chose not to make paper.
“I don’t like that kind of all gloppy stuff,” he said.
First-grader Elsie Craig said she enjoyed tearing up the colored paper to put in the blender with water.
“When we blend it together with all the colors of paper, it makes a new color, but you can also see the (original) colors in the paper,” she said.
Third-grader Emerson Yu made some paper and then worked on a project that involved both embroidery and cross stitch. He said it has given him the confidence to try working on a kit he has at home that he thought was too hard.
“Now that I know some cross stitch maybe I could do it,” he said.
Nearby, first-grader Sophia Hylton was working on a poem about the color purple.
Campers also learn skills such as cleaning, gardening and cooking what is grown.
“They are learning about life skills, as well, which are a big component of the Montessori approach,” Sargent said.
Traditional summer camp experiences — such as putting on swimsuits, turning on the hose and playing games with the water — are also included, along with writing music and playing instruments, creating masks, drama and playing charades.
“Children of this age love to act and be theatrical,” Sargent said.