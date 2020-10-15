Monroe School District to go online starting Oct. 19 due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Monroe School District announced Thursday all schools within the district will go to online-only learning starting Monday and going through at least Oct. 29.
The district cited rising cases of COVID-19 in the area as the primary reason to go back to online learning, according to a news release. The district "fully intends" to return to in-person instruction at all schools by the week of Nov. 2 as long as active case and quarantine numbers are decreasing by then, District Administrator Rick Waski said.
"We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and understand that this is a challenge for our families," Waski said.
Monroe High School moved to online-only for two weeks in September following several staff members and students testing positive for COVID-19. Monroe Middle School also shifted online starting at the end of September and was going to stay that way until at least Oct. 8 due to two students and two staff members testing positive at the time. Both schools also had a number of people in quarantine last month.
As of 12:51 p.m. Thursday, the district reported active cases of COVID-19 with four staff members and six students. There are 13 staff members currently in quarantine and 68 students district-wide.
