Monroe School District to go online starting Oct. 19 due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Monroe School District announced Thursday all schools within the district will go to online-only learning starting Monday and going through at least Oct. 29.

The district cited rising cases of COVID-19 in the area as the primary reason to go back to online learning, according to a news release. The district "fully intends" to return to in-person instruction at all schools by the week of Nov. 2 as long as active case and quarantine numbers are decreasing by then, District Administrator Rick Waski said.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and understand that this is a challenge for our families," Waski said.