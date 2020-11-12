Monroe School District pivots to online instruction for all ages due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Monroe School District announced Thursday a plan to pivot to online learning for all schools in the district due to a rise in recent COVID-19 cases in the community.

Starting Monday, all Monroe district elementary, middle and high schools will enter into the district's "Plan C", or their all-digital learning model.

The district will practice distance-only learning through Thursday, Nov. 26.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and will continue to monitor the number of active cases in Green County, the number of active cases in our schools, the number of students and staff in quarantine, and other relevant data," Monroe School District Administer Rick Waski said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, three staff members in the district tested positive for COVID-19 and eight staff members were in quarantine; 16 students tested positive for the virus and 68 students were in quarantine, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

Overall, 95 students and staff members in a district of approximately 2,400 students tested positive or were in quarantine as of Wednesday.