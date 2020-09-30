Monroe Middle School switches to online learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

Monroe Middle School will be switching to online learning starting Wednesday after an increase in COVID-19 infections among students and staff, the district announced Tuesday.

Classes will be held digitally until at least Oct. 8. As of 2 p.m., two students and two staff members at the middle school had tested positive, Monroe School District said. An additional 40 students and three staff at the school were quarantined.

The news comes as several other districts in southern Wisconsin are also moving classes online because of positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff. Belmont Community Schools announced Monday it would close and do online learning for the rest of the week because of two students who tested positive.

Last week, the Fort Atkinson School District also suspended face-to-face classes and switched to online learning until at least Oct. 5 because of rising cases in Jefferson County.

The Potosi School District also had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, the district announced Monday. The district said the staff member doesn't typically have contact with students so the district is staying open and enhancing cleaning.