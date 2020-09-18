Monroe High School to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Iowa-Grant district announced Tuesday that it would close its elementary/middle school through Friday, although it would not specify exactly how the school had been impacted by the pandemic.

Superintendent Stephanie Hubbard declined to say whether there have been any positive tests for the coronavirus among staff or students at the school, just that the local public health department had recommended the shutdown.

In Lake Mills, three positive COVID-19 cases in a week led the district to shift to online learning only at the high school and cancel activities there for three days.

Madison and other Dane County school districts began their school year fully online for all but a handful of students, but that's not been the default choice across the rest of the state.

A majority of Wisconsin school districts representing about half of the state's public school students planned to open up school buildings for some form of in-person instruction during the ongoing pandemic, according to a state Department of Public Instruction survey.