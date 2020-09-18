Monroe High School to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

Add the Monroe School District to the list of those shutting down in-person classes after an outbreak of the coronavirus among students and staff.
The district announced Friday that the high school will move to online-only learning for two weeks starting Monday. The district said that as of 11 a.m. Friday, three staff members and four students at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.
An additional 14 students and eight staff are in quarantine, the district said in a news release, "which has made it difficult to operate the high school in a face-to-face setting in the short-term."
The district's five elementary schools and two middle schools will continue with a combination of face-to-face and online instruction.
Also this week, the Janesville, Iowa-Grant and Lake Mills school districts announced halts to in-person classes and extracurricular activities at some schools.
Janesville's Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School were closed at the end of the school day Monday and will remain shuttered through at least Sept. 25. A district spokesman declined to say how many students at each school had tested positive for the virus, but said as of Monday morning six district students at the high school level and three students at the elementary level were positive.
The Iowa-Grant district announced Tuesday that it would close its elementary/middle school through Friday, although it would not specify exactly how the school had been impacted by the pandemic.
Superintendent Stephanie Hubbard declined to say whether there have been any positive tests for the coronavirus among staff or students at the school, just that the local public health department had recommended the shutdown.
In Lake Mills, three positive COVID-19 cases in a week led the district to shift to online learning only at the high school and cancel activities there for three days.
Madison and other Dane County school districts began their school year fully online for all but a handful of students, but that's not been the default choice across the rest of the state.
A majority of Wisconsin school districts representing about half of the state's public school students planned to open up school buildings for some form of in-person instruction during the ongoing pandemic, according to a state Department of Public Instruction survey.
A Wisconsin State Journal review found that in rural parts of the state, the decision to offer at least some in-person learning was driven in part by a lack of reliable broadband internet access for students and teachers. Districts representing about a third of students, including most large urban districts, started entirely online.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week blocked a Dane County emergency health order that closed schools in grades 3-12. Private schools had filed a lawsuit challenging the order. The lawsuit is ongoing, but may not be resolved for months.
"We are doing everything we can to maintain some form of face-to-face instruction for our students, but it is becoming increasingly difficult," the Monroe district said.
Prep sports: Area programs' plans for the fall (or alternative spring) seasons
Prep football 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of football programs in area and region conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER LARGE CONFERENCE
Fall season (no conference competition): Watertown
Alternative season (spring): Beaver Dam, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon, Waunakee
BADGER SMALL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie
Spring: Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Stoughton
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Horicon/Hustisford (skipping first two weeks).
Spring: Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot
EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Dodgeland, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville
Spring: Clinton
RIDGE & VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: Boscobel, De Soto, Highland, Hillsboro, Ithaca
Spring: Riverdale, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: Madison Edgewood
Spring: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, East Troy, Jefferson, Whitewater
SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE
Fall: Onalaska Luther
Spring: Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Fall: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Montello co-op, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells
Spring: Poynette, Southwestern
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: River Valley, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center
Spring: New Glarus/Monticello, Brodhead/Juda
SWAL
Fall: Darlington, Lancaster, Mineral Point
Spring: Belleville, Cuba City, Fennimore, Orfordville Parkview/Albany
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Delafield St. John's NW, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Randolph
Spring: Deerfield
SOUTHERN (Eight-player)
Fall: Belmont, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, Williams Bay
Spring: Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Oakfield, Wonewoc-Center/Weston
Prep girls volleyball 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of girls volleyball programs in area conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Spring: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep.
Spring: Columbus, Lodi, Poynette.
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Marshall, Waterloo.
Spring: Belleville, Cambridge, New Glarus, Wisconsin Heights.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.
Spring: None.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Dodgeland (delayed to Oct. 1), Fall River, Horicon (delayed to Oct. 1), Hustisford (delayed to Oct. 1), Johnson Creek, Markesan, Montello, Orfordville Parkview, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph, Rio, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, Williams Bay.
Spring: Beaver Dam Wayland, Deerfield, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Oakfield.
Prep boys volleyball 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of boys volleyball programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West.
Prep boys soccer 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of boys soccer programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Spring: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Dells.
Spring: Belleville/New Glarus, Cambridge/Deerfield, Columbus, Hustisford/Dodgeland, Lodi, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Whitewater.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Platteville/Lancaster, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.
Prep cross country 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of area cross country programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.
Spring: Mount Horeb.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Deerfield/Cambridge, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Marshall, Poynette, Waterloo, Watertown Luther Prep.
Spring: Belleville, Columbus, New Glarus/Monticello, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: River Valley.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Fall: Madison St. Ambrose.
Spring: Madison Country Day/Abundant Life.
Prep girls golf 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of area girls golf programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.
Spring: Mount Horeb.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: Lakeside Lutheran.
Spring: Cambridge, Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland.
Prep girls tennis 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of area girls tennis programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Fall: Lake Mills, Lodi, Watertown Luther Prep.
Spring: Columbus.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Edgerton, McFarland.
Prep girls swimming and diving 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring
A list of area girls swimming and diving programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Portage, River Valley/Richland Center, Sauk Prairie.
Spring: DeForest, Edgerton, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights, McFarland, Waunakee.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Watertown.
Spring: Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
Spring: Jefferson/Cambridge.
2020 fall prep sports: Downloadable chart of area schools' plans
