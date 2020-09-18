 Skip to main content
Monroe High School to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak
Add the Monroe School District to the list of those shutting down in-person classes after an outbreak of the coronavirus among students and staff.

The district announced Friday that the high school will move to online-only learning for two weeks starting Monday. The district said that as of 11 a.m. Friday, three staff members and four students at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 14 students and eight staff are in quarantine, the district said in a news release, "which has made it difficult to operate the high school in a face-to-face setting in the short-term."

The district's five elementary schools and two middle schools will continue with a combination of face-to-face and online instruction.

Also this week, the Janesville, Iowa-Grant and Lake Mills school districts announced halts to in-person classes and extracurricular activities at some schools.

Janesville's Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School were closed at the end of the school day Monday and will remain shuttered through at least Sept. 25. A district spokesman declined to say how many students at each school had tested positive for the virus, but said as of Monday morning six district students at the high school level and three students at the elementary level were positive.

The Iowa-Grant district announced Tuesday that it would close its elementary/middle school through Friday, although it would not specify exactly how the school had been impacted by the pandemic.

Superintendent Stephanie Hubbard declined to say whether there have been any positive tests for the coronavirus among staff or students at the school, just that the local public health department had recommended the shutdown.

In Lake Mills, three positive COVID-19 cases in a week led the district to shift to online learning only at the high school and cancel activities there for three days.

Madison and other Dane County school districts began their school year fully online for all but a handful of students, but that's not been the default choice across the rest of the state.

A majority of Wisconsin school districts representing about half of the state's public school students planned to open up school buildings for some form of in-person instruction during the ongoing pandemic, according to a state Department of Public Instruction survey.

A Wisconsin State Journal review found that in rural parts of the state, the decision to offer at least some in-person learning was driven in part by a lack of reliable broadband internet access for students and teachers. Districts representing about a third of students, including most large urban districts, started entirely online.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week blocked a Dane County emergency health order that closed schools in grades 3-12. Private schools had filed a lawsuit challenging the order. The lawsuit is ongoing, but may not be resolved for months.

"We are doing everything we can to maintain some form of face-to-face instruction for our students, but it is becoming increasingly difficult," the Monroe district said.

