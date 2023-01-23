Monona's refrigerated outdoor rink lets skaters predictably glide through lessons

It can be hard to offer skating lessons when Mother Nature has something else in mind.

But the refrigerated Monona Bank RiverRink keeps the ice conditions stable, which allows for predictable lessons and opportunities for school field trips.

Once Monona Parks and Recreation was able to switch programming from the lagoon at Winnequah Park to the rink in late 2019, its skating program really took off.

“We really tapped into a market that we knew was there and we knew was going to be popular,” said Missy Miller, assistant director for Monona Parks and Recreation.

Ken Walz, of Monona, whose 4-year-old daughter, Kate, was taking a lesson on Saturday, said the equipment that maintains the ice is usually just finishing up when they arrive.

“The ice is always nice and smooth,” he said. “It makes it a lot easier to learn.”

The new rink has a refrigeration system that consists of a chiller, pump and refrigeration mats that pump glycol through the rink floor, ensuring a longer skating season. Prior to its opening, the parks and recreation department tried to schedule lessons on the lagoon, but it could never get them off the ground due to weather issues. Miller estimates the city only had three good weeks of ice over three years. While skating is still allowed on the lagoon unless it is posted as unsafe, it is still not often available.

Then the Monona Bank RiverRink was opened by the city in 2019 in Grand Crossing Park, which is off West Broadway behind The Current apartments with businesses below. While now the season runs from November to March, there were delays with the opening because of shipping holdups.

The next year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many activities, the rink became more popular because the outdoor venue allowed for social distancing and was one of the few things youth could do and have a chance to interact. The rink operations also were adjusted so skaters signed up for predesignated times, and concessions and skate rentals were only available outside.

Because they had the time, some were coming for classes or to skate up to three times a week, Miller said.

The result was a 90 percent booking rate for the 2020-21 season, she said.

Maggie Jakubczak, of Monona, said her fourth-grade daughter, Evelyn, came during the start of the pandemic because it was something other than being at home and a chance to be around other youths. She also was looking to learn how to skate without taking up hockey.

These days the rink has its “Below Deck” concession area open. Parents can watch lessons through the windows, and it is also a place to warm up, grab a snack and play one of the board games. Sometimes activities such as crafts are set up. Fire pits and seating are also set up outside.

Admission is charged to skate and take lessons, and skate rental is extra.

The lessons this winter include “learn to skate” with a parent-tot division for children ages 3 and 4, another for children ages 5 to 7 and a third for ages 8 to 10. Intermediate skate is for ages 5 to 8, and intro to hockey has divisions for ages 6 to 9 and 10 to 13. The age designations are a bit flexible depending on the skater’s ability.

Jessica Walsh, recreation supervisor for Monona Parks and Recreation, said the intro to hockey teaches skaters how to go forward and backward and how to use a junior stick and foam balls. The skaters also practice dribbling. Goals are eventually put on the ice, and small competitions take place.

“The kids love to compete, so I think they really enjoy this loose, no-pressure 45 minutes a week,” Walsh said. “It isn’t pucks and body slams.”

In the popular intermediate skills class, the skaters work on more advanced skills, which include picking up speed and then stopping.

“They work on perfecting their backwards skating, which everyone wants to learn,” Miller said.

Miller said the rink is considering a class on synchronized skating in the future.

The rink schedules special events such as a “Princess and Super Hero Skate” planned for last Saturday afternoon. It was a chance to skate with people dressed in costume and do a craft inside the concession space.

Kate Walz, a pre-kindergartner, said she liked everything about the class and has learned how to fall and in particular not to “fall sideways.”

Theodore Roach, of Fitchburg, who was at the rink with his parents and grandparents and 3-year-old brother, Finnegan, who was taking a lesson, is learning to skate with the potential of playing hockey in the future.

Matt Pugh, of McFarland, said he can see the improvement in the skating skill of his third-grade daughter, Evie, since she started taking lessons.

“I just think skating is really fun and I really like it,” Evie said. “I didn’t know how to deal with turns (before).”

