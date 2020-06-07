Monona Grove working on emotional social health

When schools in Wisconsin closed abruptly because of COVID-19, eighth-grade teacher Lila Klahn grasped for a way to bring some of the fun she cultivates in the classroom to the new reality of online learning.
“It was like a huge shock. … It was really painful not being able to say goodbye to them,” Klahn said. “I love to add humor as a way to relate to my eighth graders. … I wanted to make them laugh. I wanted to make them smile. I think it is easy to forget that eighth graders are still children.”
So Klahn dug out an inflatable pink unicorn costume that she had worn earlier for an assembly at Glacial Drumlin School. In addition to posting “serious science videos,” Klahn posted footage of her doing various stunts in the unicorn costume. The post included an encouraging message and ended with her saying, “Keep it magical eighth graders.”
“I care more about them than getting their science work done," Klahn said. "I care about their mental health."
Eighth-graders Ava Hackel and Noah Thwing said they looked forward to watching the unicorn videos every Friday. Noah said his favorite was when Klahn stole a basketball from her husband and then tried but failed to make baskets while her husband tried to block her.
“They’re really fun to watch,” Ava said.
This was one example of how Monona Grove School District staff came up with ways to address students’ social-emotional needs and support their parents as they navigated online learning.
“Emotionally, I just thought it just happened so fast,” said Nancy Casto, who teaches third grade at Cottage Grove Elementary School. “I thought, what can I do to make things feel stable when things feel unstable.”
Casto said she emphasizes the value of laughter and fun in her classroom and starts every morning by going over the schedule for the day. So she decided to combine those two ideas by presenting the schedule with costumes and the voices of characters like Scooby-Doo and Oscar the Grouch.
Benjamin Langer, who teaches fifth grade at Glacial Drumlin School, said during a regular online meeting with students, they talked with each other and sometimes played games, including a scavenger hunt of everyday objects found around their houses.
Langer normally prepares a large breakfast for students on the last day of class and then they watch a movie. As an alternative this year, he dropped off a can of root beer and individual-sized cups of ice cream at students’ houses so they could have a root beer float party this past Friday.
Jenny Fonner, who teaches third grade at Winnequah Elementary School, normally uses a program that encourages positive behavior in students with rewards like having lunch with her. She wanted students to stay motivated so she came up with new rewards like planting painted rocks at their house or having virtual lunches.
To celebrate the end of online learning last Friday, she dropped off rocks painted with a picture of an ice cream cone for all students. They could trade them in for the real treat by meeting her at the Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop.
Jackie Broom, a counselor at Winnequah Elementary School, said she was hearing concerns from parents regarding their new roles of helping their children learn at home.
“Sometimes it was 'I just can’t do it all.' They (children) don’t want to do it. We’re fighting with them,” Broom said.
So Broom created parent videos called “Counselor Conversations with Mrs. Broom.” It gave her a forum for sharing tips garnered from her own experiences with students and as a mother of three.
MG21 Liberal Arts Charter School, which had been a high school, added middle school grades this year and the beginning was rough for the younger students as they transitioned to the new project-based school.
“We had really found our groove and we were connecting as a group and suddenly we were out of school,” middle school teacher Alex Mentele said.
So Mentele and her colleague, Mel Zastrow, the other middle school teacher, sought to maintain a sense of community as best they could. In addition to individual meetings, they had group chats. She said students sometimes had the video off and were muted because they just wanted to listen in, which allowed them to participate in a way that worked for them at that time.
“That 11 o’clock meeting was so important for my students to feel grounded,” Mentele said. “That consistency was so important to them.”
Jess Frain, social worker for MG21, said that in addition to working with students, she and Orion Wells, restorative justice coordinator for the Monona Grove School District, created weekly online parent support forums to help them navigate issues related to online learning.
“It just provided a space for parents to speak their truths, let their guard down and just be vulnerable with each other,” Frain said. “It ended up being very healing for them. It was hard to say good bye (at the end of the year).”
