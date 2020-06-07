Monona Grove working on emotional social health

To celebrate the end of online learning last Friday, she dropped off rocks painted with a picture of an ice cream cone for all students. They could trade them in for the real treat by meeting her at the Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop.

Jackie Broom, a counselor at Winnequah Elementary School, said she was hearing concerns from parents regarding their new roles of helping their children learn at home.

“Sometimes it was 'I just can’t do it all.' They (children) don’t want to do it. We’re fighting with them,” Broom said.

So Broom created parent videos called “Counselor Conversations with Mrs. Broom.” It gave her a forum for sharing tips garnered from her own experiences with students and as a mother of three.

MG21 Liberal Arts Charter School, which had been a high school, added middle school grades this year and the beginning was rough for the younger students as they transitioned to the new project-based school.

“We had really found our groove and we were connecting as a group and suddenly we were out of school,” middle school teacher Alex Mentele said.