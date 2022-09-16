Monona Grove teacher, coach dies after collapsing at tennis match

Classes at Monona Grove High School were canceled Friday after the school's art teacher and tennis coach died during a tennis match Thursday.

Charles Pyng, of Monona, collapsed while coaching the tennis match, principal Mitch McGrath said Thursday night in a message to families.

Pyng was a "beloved art teacher," boys and girls tennis coach and advisor of the anime and Asian clubs, McGrath said.

"I am writing to you tonight with a heavy heart and very difficult news," he wrote. "This is an incredibly difficult time for students and staff alike. It will be important that we all pull together and thoughtfully support one another."

The school building was open Friday, with students encouraged to come for support, counseling and companionship, McGrath said. A choir trip scheduled for Friday was canceled. Other decisions on extracurricular activities had not been made.

Pyng previously taught at Glacial Drumlin School. He had a wife and three children.