Monona Grove students protest following George Floyd's death, local racial incidents

Neal, who was the main organizer of the event along with his wife, Anna, said he has been asked if a similar event could be held in Cottage Grove, and that will be discussed.

“I noticed people crying during the eight minutes and 46 seconds,” said Neal, who spoke at the event. “Just the sheer length of time to be in silence like that just hammers home the point that this was a really long time for him (Floyd) to be held down in that way.”

Neal and his wife have two children attending school in the district and one who has graduated.

Neal said because of incidents in the past — including use of the N-word in a video that was put on Snapchat and scrawled on a bathroom stall — some kind of event such as a rally was already being discussed this past winter, until the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools.

Police incident

Along with Floyd’s death, the protest walk was fueled by a June 2 incident in which a neighbor’s call to police resulted in officers entering a home in Monona with guns drawn on Keonte Furdge, a 2016 graduate of Monona Grove High School. He also was put in handcuffs before police realized he was staying there with Toren Young, another 2016 graduate, who spoke at the event. People also have reported motorists in Cottage Grove yelling out racial slurs.