Monona Grove students protest following George Floyd's death, local racial incidents

Persistent rain and wind didn’t prevent a group about four blocks long from walking in Monona in protest and then kneeling in soggy grass for eight minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of George Floyd’s last moments.
That’s the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of Floyd, whose death sparked protests around the country and abroad. The group started walking Wednesday just past the intersection with Monona Drive and ended symbolically in the Dream Park playground area. A number of people then spoke to the crowd, pushing for change. Some were students who described their experiences as minorities in the district.
“It was powerful,” Laila Fackie, who will be a ninth-grader at Monona Grove High School, said about the chance to speak at age 14. “I could use my voice instead of having to use social media.”
Kyliegha Daniels, who also will be a ninth-grader at the school, said it felt empowering to be part of a protest after seeing others in the news.
The event was organized by the Monona Grove Parent Equity Council in collaboration with the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union. Members of the Black Student Union and members of the Students of Color Union at Glacial Drumlin School this school year were among the speakers.
“It was an opportunity to hear from voices in our community that are often silenced,” said Justin Neal, chairman of the Parent Equity Council. “It was just great to give those students a platform to discuss those issues that hit so close to home.”
Neal, who was the main organizer of the event along with his wife, Anna, said he has been asked if a similar event could be held in Cottage Grove, and that will be discussed.
“I noticed people crying during the eight minutes and 46 seconds,” said Neal, who spoke at the event. “Just the sheer length of time to be in silence like that just hammers home the point that this was a really long time for him (Floyd) to be held down in that way.”
Neal and his wife have two children attending school in the district and one who has graduated.
Neal said because of incidents in the past — including use of the N-word in a video that was put on Snapchat and scrawled on a bathroom stall — some kind of event such as a rally was already being discussed this past winter, until the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools.
Police incident
Along with Floyd’s death, the protest walk was fueled by a June 2 incident in which a neighbor’s call to police resulted in officers entering a home in Monona with guns drawn on Keonte Furdge, a 2016 graduate of Monona Grove High School. He also was put in handcuffs before police realized he was staying there with Toren Young, another 2016 graduate, who spoke at the event. People also have reported motorists in Cottage Grove yelling out racial slurs.
Marcus Wallace, a 2018 Monona Grove High School graduate who was president of the Black Student Union and a football player as a senior, spoke of his experience being stopped and asked for a pass when he was at the high school as part of the football coaching staff. When he mentioned that everyone knows him at the school, the school officer asked what someone new would think about seeing a “big black guy” walking around the building, Wallace said.
Loreen Gage, a mother of three students in the district and a member of the School Board and Parent Equity Council, spoke to those gathered about finding their purpose and what inspires them.
An inspiration
Gage said she was inspired by Ann Ahearn, who created the Forever Friends Club along with Omicka Clay to bring families together to promote an inclusive and engaged community in the battle against racism. Ahearn, who adopted two African-American children and passed away March 10 at age 42, also helped form the Parent Equity Council. Funds are currently being raised for the Ann Ahearn Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship.
Ahearn’s husband, Jim, who helped organize the walk as a member of the Parent Equity Council, said afterward that the event would have aligned with her vision.
“She would have been leading the charge,” he said. “She was very outspoken and had a servant leadership mentality over racial injustice.”
Clay attended the event with her son, Deangelo Clay, who will be a sixth-grader at Glacial Drumlin. She said the response to the event was “breathtaking.”
“I came for George Floyd. I came for change,” said Deangelo, who held a sign reading, “Black Lives Matter! No justice. No peace.”
Raquel Diaz, a member of the Parent Equity Council who will have three children in the district this fall, said the hope is to educate the district about why equity work and race relations are important and to educate the community as a whole.
“We have to come all together,” Diaz said. “I was happy with the outcome. We were afraid no one would show because of the rain. (Rallying) is not the only thing that needs to be done.”
