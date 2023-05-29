Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Winnequah Elementary School second-graders who are studying how people lived in the past just have to walk to a nearby historic home to experience what it was like.

The Nathaniel and Harriet Dean House at the corner of Monona Drive and East Dean Avenue has been restored and furnished by the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, which invites the students to tour it every year. The visit is part of a social studies unit called “Long Ago and Today,” and within that unit is “Communities Then and Now.”

“We talk about the home life from a long time ago and their transportation, how they got around in wagons and now we have cars ... It is a perfect tie-in into the Dean House,” said second-grade teacher Nancy Hixon. “Having them give us the tour is an amazing way to show (students) how they lived back then compared to how we live now.”

The Italianate-style, cream brick farmhouse was built in 1856 by Nathaniel and Harriet Dean on their 508-acre farm in the town of Blooming Grove. Eventually the farm was converted to a golf course, and the house became the clubhouse. Slated for demolition in 1972, it is now a Victorian-era house museum run by the historical society, which leases the building from the city of Madison.

A chance to do some of the chores required back when the museum was in use as a home was a big hit with the second-graders. They used vintage equipment for tasks such as grinding coffee beans, peeling an apple and doing laundry, which involved a pail of water and a hand agitator, a wringer washer and a drying rack on the back porch. Each student also got a chance to work the pump in the kitchen sink twice.

Second-grader Ameerah Braley said the tours teach the students what it was like before there was electricity.

“It was pretty fun,” student Lincoln Canty said about doing the laundry.

Lucia Correa-Figueroa said she liked the home’s large pantry, which was used to prepare food. She said she got to try the apple peeler. Another tool in the pantry, the cherry pitter, intrigued Cadyanna Fassl.

Other aspects of providing food for their families in the 1800s — hunting even in the winter and getting ice to keep their food cold in the icebox — stuck with Lucia and Evie Blank. Hazel Miller liked learning about how school was back then. A school desk sits in the children’s room.

Town of Blooming Grove artifacts are displayed in a big room at the back of the house.

The second-graders visit the house, which also is open to the public at certain times, by walking a little more than a mile each way from their school. Each second-grade teacher at Winnequah, in the Monona Grove School District —Hixon, Mindy Boyd, Paula Gray, Robin Jones and Jordy Reinhart — brought their students on different days this month.

Hixon said Ann Waidelich, president and curator of the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, approached the school about incorporating the Dean House into the curriculum.

The school class tours have been taking place for at least 20 years, Waidelich said. Cottage Grove and Allis elementary schools also brought students in the past.

The unit of study is enhanced by a book written about the Dean House. A $1,000 grant awarded by the James F. Green Memorial Fund through the Monona Grove Education Foundation was used to purchase books for Winnequah and Cottage Grove schools and the Monona Public Library. Some members of the historical society’s board also donated toward the cost.

The book, “A Trip Back in Time: Exploring Life Long Ago at the Dean House,” was written by William Weidemann, a historical society board member and docent. Barb Trapp, who was a second-grade teacher at Winnequah before retiring, helped to make sure it was written at a second- or third-grade reading level.

The students photographed in the book are now sophomores in high school, Hixon said.

The book also is available for purchase at the Dean House, and consideration is being given to publishing it in Spanish, so more schools could use it. Hixon, whose class reads the book before the tour, said students look forward to the visit and tend to comment about the same things.

“They love it,” Hixon said of the tour. “The big thing is nobody wants to go to the bathroom in an outhouse or in a chamber pot, and that is always a big deal.”

They also are grossed out by the idea that back then whole families used the same tub of water to bathe, starting with the dad, Hixon said. They think it is “cool” that the family would have made their own soap and but they also see how it doesn’t suds up when they do the laundry, she said.

“They can’t even believe that is the soap they used,” she said.

Another unforgettable feature of the house for Lincoln were the vintage dolls. He thought the blank stares of their porcelain faces made them look “creepy.”

When the students walk up to the house, they see jingle bells draped over a sleigh on the porch, and then docents shake the jingle bells and the students sing “Jingle Bells.” Waidelich hopes the experience will stick with the students when they sing that popular tune again.

Waidelich said she likes having adults, including parents, on the school tours because they are learning alongside the children, and some of the students come back with their parents when the home is open to the public. The Dean House is open from 2 to 4 p.m. every second Sunday of the month year-round or by appointment. Tours start at 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. Admission is $5 for each adult. Other events also take place at the site.

Especially now that the Dean House has more docents available, the historical society is open to other schools bringing their students, Waidelich said.

“That is what we are there for,” she said.