Monona Grove School District to require masks for all in the fall

Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside Monona Grove School District buildings and on buses at the start of the 2021-22 school year, the district announced in an email to parents Monday.

Masks will be required for all regardless of vaccination status, and the district is strongly encouraging families including eligible students and staff who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as quickly as possible. Visitors to school district buildings will also be required to wear masks.

"When universal masking is in place in schools, close contact quarantines are reduced to almost zero. This means less disruption and more consistency for all of our students," Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson said in his email to families. "Like the rest of the pandemic and public health crisis, no part of this planning process has been easy or straightforward because there is no single solution that works for every staff member and every family."

Olson cited the need to protect students who are not yet eligible to be inoculated against COVID-19, as well as students and staff who are immunocompromised, as his main reason for implementing the district-wide mask mandate.