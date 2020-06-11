Monona Grove marches for Black Lives Matter

For eight minutes, 46 seconds Wednesday night, the only sound in Monona’s Winnequah Park was rain splashing onto the tents and dozens of umbrellas spread among the hundreds of people.
They kneeled or stood with a fist in the air in honor of George Floyd for the same length of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck on May 25. Floyd died in custody, and the incident was caught on camera.
It has sparked protests across the country in the weeks since, including in downtown Madison. Wednesday, however, the action was across Lake Monona from the Capitol building, as Monona Grove students, staff and community members spoke out against racism.
Justin Neal, one of the organizers of Wednesday night’s event and a member of the Monona Grove Parent Equity Council, asked those in attendance to use the time to reflect on what was happening locally and around the country.
“If that felt like a long time to kneel in silence, imagine what it would’ve been like with a knee pinched against your throat,” Neal said.
The group had arrived at the park only moments earlier, walking through the wind and rain from the Monona Grove School District administration building down Nichols Road, filling the quiet street with chants of “I Can’t Breathe,” “Say His Name: George Floyd,” and “No Justice, No Peace, Prosecute the Police.”
The march was organized by the Parent Equity Council and the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union.
Monona had its own viral police incident just over a week ago, as officers entered a home with guns drawn and handcuffed a black man after receiving a suspicious person call. The man, Keonte Furdge, was staying there with the owner’s permission, which he told police when they entered.
Toren Young, a 2016 Monona Grove graduate who was not present at the house when police arrived but is staying there with Furdge, brought up the incident Wednesday night. He encouraged those in attendance to vote in local elections, ask their local police to change protocols and educate themselves about the history of oppression against black people in the United States beyond slavery and segregation.
“You coming out here and marching, it’s not enough,” he said. “Go out and get uncomfortable and talk to someone who doesn’t look like you.
“It’s going to take everybody educating themselves, their children, their family members, their friends so we can recognize these systems of oppression and knock them down.”
Other speakers throughout the event included MGSD staff, students and a school board member. The students all spoke of racist incidents they’ve experienced, from hearing the n-word spoken by white peers to seeing it scrawled on bathroom stalls.
Eighth-grader Laila Fackie repeated things she found “unbelievable” about the racism in the district, including the administration’s lack of response to incidents and that she’s never had a teacher of color. She and others criticized short suspensions for racist behavior, saying that it left them to educate their white peers about what was wrong with racial slurs.
“It is not our job to teach, but we still have to,” Laila said.
After the event, Laila said she appreciated some of the white people in attendance, including some who she knows have previously used racial slurs but apologized Wednesday for that behavior. Classmate Kyliegha Daniels said it was “really neat to see all these people come together.”
Monona Grove High School student Sierra Jones said she has enjoyed growing up in the community, but as she’s gotten older she began to “open my eyes to a lot of racist things that happen.” The support Wednesday was appreciated, and she’s hopeful it will continue as they push for more change.
“Racism has been an issue in our school for years and it’s never changed,” Sierra said. “It is our time to make that change.”
