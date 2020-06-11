Monona Grove marches for Black Lives Matter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For eight minutes, 46 seconds Wednesday night, the only sound in Monona’s Winnequah Park was rain splashing onto the tents and dozens of umbrellas spread among the hundreds of people.

They kneeled or stood with a fist in the air in honor of George Floyd for the same length of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck on May 25. Floyd died in custody, and the incident was caught on camera.

It has sparked protests across the country in the weeks since, including in downtown Madison. Wednesday, however, the action was across Lake Monona from the Capitol building, as Monona Grove students, staff and community members spoke out against racism.

Justin Neal, one of the organizers of Wednesday night’s event and a member of the Monona Grove Parent Equity Council, asked those in attendance to use the time to reflect on what was happening locally and around the country.

“If that felt like a long time to kneel in silence, imagine what it would’ve been like with a knee pinched against your throat,” Neal said.

