Mobile Madison brings free, accessible activities to city neighborhoods

Heidi Wiley’s children were cooling off at the splash pad at Elver Park when they noticed all of the activity nearby and went to check it out.

Soon, Oliver Wiley, who will be in kindergarten, and Willow, 2, were building with the big foam blocks set out by the FIT2GO program.

“So I think we are stuck here now,” Heidi Wiley said.

Madison School & Community Recreation, Madison Parks and the Madison Reading Project are bringing free, accessible recreation to the city’s neighborhoods through the Mobile Madison program. The first event was Wednesday at Elver Park.

Art Cart, which is run through a partnership between MSCR and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, provided ArtKits so children can do art on their own. FIT2GO set up recreation activities, and the Madison Reading Project provided free books. Later on, the Madison Parks Division showed a free movie. The Madison School District’s Play and Learn program also participated by handing out free books.

Wiley said her husband was at home making dinner but thought maybe the family could come back for the movie. She also thought she might try to catch more times when the programs are collaborating and check out some new parks.