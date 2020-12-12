MMSD's planetarium brings the sky to laptop screens during pandemic

“It’s like, you haven’t been on enough Zoom meetings and lessons throughout the day?” he said. “It seems to have been well-received and fun to see some of the familiar faces that I see on a regular basis at the planetarium.”

Longtime Madison Astronomical Society member and former president John Rummel has worked closely with Holt behind the scenes on some programs, including bringing the annual MAS “Moon Over Monona Terrace” event to computer screens this fall. Rummel said he and Holt have learned that even when “quarantine ends and life starts back up,” there are ways to use technology to make the planetarium more accessible.

“Now you’ve got people who may be shut-ins who couldn’t make it to the planetarium because of some kind of illness or some kind of handicap or just some kind of physical limitation; they don’t have a car or whatever,” Rummel said. “All of a sudden these people can participate, and we had people reaching out to us saying, ‘Because of my age I was never able to make it to the planetarium. Thank you so much for doing this.’”

Rummel said Holt’s work to create a meaningful virtual program option helped fill the void of not having the physical planetarium available.