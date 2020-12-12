MMSD's planetarium brings the sky to laptop screens during pandemic

Not many people have a planetarium in their homes.
But most Madison Metropolitan School District students have a Chromebook. And as MMSD planetarium director Geoff Holt has adapted the venue’s programming for the virtual world people have operated in since March, that means students have more access to explore astronomy through the new modeling program he’s had to use.
“I’m even teaching them how to use this so if they have questions like, ‘What would the sky have looked like on the day I was born?’ They can actually check that themselves,” Holt said. “Teaching them how to use that tool to answer their own questions even after the program has been kind of fun.”
Holt shifted quickly in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Wisconsin and the space at Madison Memorial High School had to close along with school buildings. Even though a laptop screen doesn’t provide the same immersive experience as the dome, there’s still plenty of teaching and learning to do.
“The flat screen doesn’t translate as well to the sky as the dome does, but I still think some of the basic concepts are still getting through,” Holt said.
After asking colleagues from around the world for advice on delivering a planetarium experience through a computer screen, Holt adapted both school-related lessons for ninth-graders and the community programming the venue hosts monthly. This fall, he created programming focused on a fifth-grade curriculum, “which I really love,” he said, and improved upon the interaction aspect of the lessons.
“One of the questions that I had going into this was, how do we interact? We don’t want this to be a monologue,” Holt said. “We want the kids to be able to respond to my questions and to predict and observe — all of the skills that we want them to be learning and practicing in the planetarium.”
He’s been impressed by how students have adapted as he brings his way of teaching into their virtual classroom — a reversal of the usual, when classes would come to his space. With lessons for as many as 78 students at times, everyone having their volume on wasn’t a realistic option, so Holt asks the students to mouth their answers or nod their heads with exaggeration, something they have adapted to “like nothing.”
“(It’s that) gray area between getting to be interactive enough that it’s chaos, but just pulling back a little bit,” he said.
The community is still tuning in, as well. Holt said the support has been “amazing,” and he’s been surprised at the continued interest in planetarium programming in a world where people spend most of their days in front of a screen.
“It’s like, you haven’t been on enough Zoom meetings and lessons throughout the day?” he said. “It seems to have been well-received and fun to see some of the familiar faces that I see on a regular basis at the planetarium.”
Longtime Madison Astronomical Society member and former president John Rummel has worked closely with Holt behind the scenes on some programs, including bringing the annual MAS “Moon Over Monona Terrace” event to computer screens this fall. Rummel said he and Holt have learned that even when “quarantine ends and life starts back up,” there are ways to use technology to make the planetarium more accessible.
“Now you’ve got people who may be shut-ins who couldn’t make it to the planetarium because of some kind of illness or some kind of handicap or just some kind of physical limitation; they don’t have a car or whatever,” Rummel said. “All of a sudden these people can participate, and we had people reaching out to us saying, ‘Because of my age I was never able to make it to the planetarium. Thank you so much for doing this.’”
Rummel said Holt’s work to create a meaningful virtual program option helped fill the void of not having the physical planetarium available.
“When the audience gets together in person at the planetarium you can just see their enthusiasm,” Rummel said. “When COVID shut down the planetarium, everyone showing up online was great and it instantly recreated that experience.”
The planetarium normally brings in some money through its programming, but has lost that during the pandemic. Holt said the school district is understanding of the situation and has been supportive of him maintaining connections with the community, especially as “there aren’t any additional expenses for me to offer these virtual events than we already have for running the planetarium.”
“They’re understanding that we’re not going to bring in as much income as we normally do, but we’re never about trying to make money on this anyway,” Holt said.
For Holt, the biggest takeaway has been “how resilient the kids are and how fast they just adapted to this new situation.”
“I never would’ve guessed that second-graders would have the typing skills and the typing speed to be able to answer questions in the chat,” Holt said. “But the teachers have said that, ‘Yeah, since they’ve been doing virtual learning their typing skills have just skyrocketed.’”
For information on the planetarium's virtual programming or to register for a free community program, visit planetarium.madison.k12.wi.us.
