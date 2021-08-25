MMSD's new virtual learning program receives 452 applications, will offer enrollment to 234

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s new virtual learning option for students in grades 6-12 received 452 applications.
The district will offer 234 of those applicants an option to enroll in the Madison Promise program, meaning nearly half will have to instead attend in-person instruction to begin the 2021-22 school year.
MMSD officials created the new option for students following a year in which virtual learning was the only option offered for much of the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students found they did well in the virtual environment, district officials said, while for others the ongoing concerns over health and safety make it a viable alternative to in-person instruction.
“A lot of our students are really thriving in the online environment, so what we want to do is we want to make sure that as a district we are providing those options to our families to be able to just do that,” MMSD director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray told the School Board in April. “We have to design a program that will be like none other in Wisconsin and we can do that.”
According to an email from MMSD public information officer Liz Merfeld, the grade breakdown of those receiving offers to enroll is:
- 6th: 11.54%
- 7th: 11.97%
- 8th: 16.24%
- 9th: 11.54%
- 10th: 20.09%
- 11th: 9.83%
- 12th: 18.8%
“These numbers are still pending schedules and families' confirmation that they will participate,” Merfeld wrote.
School Board members supported the option when it came up for discussion earlier this year and approved $840,000 in the budget to get it started. They were more divided, however, on whether such an option should be a short-term offering during the pandemic or a long-term choice to keep students with different interests in the district.
“I feel comfortable approving this because we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we need to have a virtual option next year,” Cris Carusi said earlier this year, calling it a “one-time expense.” “I would not feel comfortable having this built into the base budget next year.”
Others see virtual learning as a long-term consideration, whether it’s in the form of the Madison Promise or not.
“Looking forward I think, being realistic, this will have to be a permanent fixture in our district,” Savion Castro said. “I think there are a lot of good opportunities here should we do it right.”
Students will be able to take traditional and some elective classes like foreign language or photography through the virtual format, and are able to participate in sports and co-curricular activities through their attendance area school.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.