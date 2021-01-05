MMSD's Clardy chosen as next Verona superintendent, calls it 'a dream come true'

Verona completed a $180 million construction project with a new high school and renovations of other buildings last year, but the high school has been unable to host students due to the pandemic. Clardy, who called the building “phenomenal,” said he can’t wait to see it in regular use.

“I just want to see the smiles,” he said. “That’s the cue you’re doing something right in education.”

He anticipates the need for strong social-emotional and mental health support when students return more broadly for in-person instruction, but said that things won’t return to the way they were before.

“I don’t believe that we will go back to normal, and normal was not always the best for everybody,” he said. “We are looking at creating new norms based on what we learned and really prioritizing and understanding how valuable our staff is.”

Stressing the importance of those staff members and the lesson of the pandemic that “educators can do anything,” Clardy is looking forward to carrying out an equity mission in VASD.

“We’re going to be OK, we’re going to be more than OK," he said. “The Verona Area School District will be the national model for excellence grounded in equity.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.