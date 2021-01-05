MMSD's Clardy chosen as next Verona superintendent, calls it 'a dream come true'

The Madison Metropolitan School District will soon have another opening near the top, as the Verona Area School District announced Monday it had hired MMSD co-chief of elementary schools Tremayne Clardy to be its next superintendent.
Clardy, who has worked in the Madison district for nine years, oversees its 32 elementary schools and more than 11,400 elementary school students along with co-chief Carlettra Stanford. Previously, he was principal at Sennett Middle School and a deputy chief and chief of middle schools.
He said Tuesday in an interview he is “overwhelmed with excitement” to begin, with an official start date of July 1.
“It feels like a dream come true,” Clardy said. “I’ve really worked hard to position myself, both in knowledge and in practice, of serving students. Now I have the opportunity to serve students and families in what I think is one of the greatest districts in our state.”
Verona’s superintendent position will be vacant at the end of this school year when Dean Gorrell retires following a 16-year run in the district’s top job. Gorrell announced his retirement in January 2020, giving the School Board time to conduct a search and make a hire.
Clardy was one of four finalists, joined by Rainey Briggs from the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, Laurie Burgos from VASD and Joseph Koch from the School District of Waukesha.
“I speak for everyone on the Board when I say that we are beyond thrilled to have found someone that we know has what it takes to move the district forward and take us to the next level in serving our students,” VASD School Board president Noah Roberts said in a statement from the district. “Dr. Clardy brings the integrity, vision, and the leadership experience VASD needs as we continue to work toward our collective goals of eliminating disparities, building a strong community, and ensuring all students have the opportunities and support to succeed at VASD and beyond.”
MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an emailed statement that “the MMSD family is very proud of this great accomplishment for one of our district leaders.”
“Although his contributions to our district and expertise as an educator will be missed, we look forward to hearing the good news of Dr. Clardy's endeavors in this new opportunity for leadership and service in one of our neighboring school districts,” LeMonds wrote.
Clardy said his nine years in MMSD taught him a variety of lessons, recalling his days as a principal at Sennett where staff showed him “what a community and a family community really meant and how that plays into the overall education of our students.”
“I am forever indebted to the Sennett staff for showing me how important it was and really working and partnering with me to make sure we had those (social-emotional) experiences for our students while still having high expectations for academics,” Clardy said.
More recently, he said working with the three superintendents — Jennifer Cheatham, Jane Belmore and Carlton Jenkins — have shown him different facets of leadership, including understanding “the big picture” of how a system can support schools. He called Jenkins a mentor of his for the past 14 or 15 years.
“He’s really followed through with helping me understand what it means to be a part of the community and really making sure that we are hearing voices from a multitude of perspectives, getting voice from our staff, our principals and our key stakeholders across demographic lines,” Clardy said. “That is the key component I’m going to bring to Verona, is making sure that multiple voices across demographic lines and across our boundary lines really are heard and we have those perspectives when we’re making decisions.”
Verona completed a $180 million construction project with a new high school and renovations of other buildings last year, but the high school has been unable to host students due to the pandemic. Clardy, who called the building “phenomenal,” said he can’t wait to see it in regular use.
“I just want to see the smiles,” he said. “That’s the cue you’re doing something right in education.”
He anticipates the need for strong social-emotional and mental health support when students return more broadly for in-person instruction, but said that things won’t return to the way they were before.
“I don’t believe that we will go back to normal, and normal was not always the best for everybody,” he said. “We are looking at creating new norms based on what we learned and really prioritizing and understanding how valuable our staff is.”
Stressing the importance of those staff members and the lesson of the pandemic that “educators can do anything,” Clardy is looking forward to carrying out an equity mission in VASD.
“We’re going to be OK, we’re going to be more than OK," he said. “The Verona Area School District will be the national model for excellence grounded in equity.”
