MMSD's Black Girl Magic moves beyond annual conference with virtual ‘Sister Circles’

When Thompson sent out the email to community members seeking their time, she wasn’t sure about the response she’d get, since “everybody’s overworked, we’re tired, there’s so much going on in the world.”

“Especially to ask Black women to do another thing on top of what they do for their work, life, family. I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is a big ask,’” she said. “But the reactions were great.

“All these top minds in Madison, all these creative people, and we’re all together and we’re all going to do this for our girls.”

She anticipates the Sister Circles initiative continuing whenever school returns, with teachers or support staff running “smaller, mini-Black Girl Magic events in their school” with the annual spring conference serving as “a culmination.” She also hopes to reconvene these virtual circles in the spring — if school is still virtual — to get another 200 girls involved.