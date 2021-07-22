MMSD will require masks while indoors to start 2021-22 school year

Earlier in the day, the state’s Department of Health Services had recommended vaccination to anyone who will be in a school and is eligible to receive one. Those who are vaccinated will not be required to quarantine even if they are deemed a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics have issued conflicting guidance on masks, leaving districts to make a decision without uniform guidance. The CDC said earlier this month that those who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask, while the AAP said this week that everyone in schools should wear a mask.

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. According to the Department of Health Services website, 27.4% of children ages 12-15 have completed their vaccination schedule and 37.8% of those ages 16-17 have done the same.

In Dane County, those numbers increase to 60.2% and 72%, respectively.

Public Health Madison & Dane County, which had a mask mandate that applied to schools through June 2 this year, anticipates announcing its guidance next week, according to an email from PHMDC communications manager Sarah Mattes.

