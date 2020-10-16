MMSD will remain all virtual through Jan. 22, 2021

The Madison Metropolitan School District will stick with virtual learning for the remainder of this calendar year.

Officials announced Friday the continuation of virtual learning for the second quarter, with a hope to make some adjustments to the learning model "as a result of weeks of analysis, planning, teacher input and student-family feedback."

"This was an agonizing decision for all of us," superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a news release announcing the decision. "It is always our preference to have students in school buildings, learning face-to-face and engaging with teachers and staff. However, at the heart of this decision was our ultimate responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who enters our buildings each day."

With the exception of a couple hundred students with disabilities who have been brought back into buildings for limited in-person learning and those enrolled in the MSCR Cares day care program, it means MMSD students will go 75% of a calendar year without entering their school building.