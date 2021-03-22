MMSD will consider proposal to rename James Madison Memorial High School

The Madison Metropolitan School District is set to consider renaming James Madison Memorial High School following a proposal last fall from alumna Mya Berry.

Berry first sought to change the school’s name as a senior in 2017, when a Change.org petition gathered 1,758 signatures supporting the idea. Madison, the fourth President of the United States, was also a slave owner, which is a key consideration in Berry’s proposal.

Berry brought the idea back in an August 2020 proposal, suggesting that the school should be named in honor of Vel Phillips.

“Instead of a high school being named after a slave-owner, the school should memorialize and be represented by a woman that truly fought for justice for all,” Berry wrote in her proposal. “My ultimate request is for the name of James Madison Memorial High School to be changed to someone that students can look up to and be proud of.”