MMSD will consider proposal to rename James Madison Memorial High School

The Madison Metropolitan School District is set to consider renaming James Madison Memorial High School following a proposal last fall from alumna Mya Berry.
Berry first sought to change the school’s name as a senior in 2017, when a Change.org petition gathered 1,758 signatures supporting the idea. Madison, the fourth President of the United States, was also a slave owner, which is a key consideration in Berry’s proposal.
Berry brought the idea back in an August 2020 proposal, suggesting that the school should be named in honor of Vel Phillips.
“Instead of a high school being named after a slave-owner, the school should memorialize and be represented by a woman that truly fought for justice for all,” Berry wrote in her proposal. “My ultimate request is for the name of James Madison Memorial High School to be changed to someone that students can look up to and be proud of.”
School Board president Gloria Reyes will announce the proposal at Monday’s board meeting, according to the agenda, beginning a 30-day window for others to offer suggestions for a new name and the public to comment. Under board policy, the board will recommend names to serve on a 12-person ad hoc renaming committee that will make a recommendation to the board on a new name.
The public can comment on the proposal through the district’s website, and the renaming committee will have to hold a public hearing on the proposed names before they bring a recommendation to the board.
If successful, the renaming effort would be the third in recent years that would honor a Black Wisconsin woman. The former Glendale Elementary School is now named after Virginia Henderson, while an effort to honor Milele Chikasa Anana was successful earlier this year, as her name will soon grace Falk Elementary School.
Phillips’ name already is on a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall, and a proposal to add a statue of her outside of the Capitol building is in the works. Her list of accomplishments includes being the first Black woman to graduate from UW-Madison’s law school, the first Black judge in Wisconsin and the first Black woman elected to a state office as the secretary of state.
“Phillips was an active advocate for social justice,” Berry wrote. “Vel Phillips not only gave directly back to the community through her activism, but was also a part of shaping it.”
Berry’s criticism of the current name is largely based on Madison’s slave ownership and “the reflective history of Wisconsin’s disturbingly normalized relationship to the ideology of slavery.”
“Madison was a person that benefited off of the exploitation of Black bodies, and those who embarked in such acts of racism should have no influence in today’s culture,” Berry wrote. “Expecting Black students to attend a school named after a slave owner is anti-Black.”
She cites the academic disparities for Black students compared to their white peers in her recent proposal and the 2017 petition.
“Being in an institution that perpetuates an anti-Black culture is not conducive for the success of Black students, and therefore hinders the school overall,” she wrote recently. “That is why actions such as ending contracts with the police in MMSD schools, and holding faculty accountable for their discrimination are small steps towards creating an environment where they can thrive.”
In 2017, the Cap Times reported that Berry’s effort was connected to the social justice class she was taking at the time.
