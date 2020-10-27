MMSD will ask for waiver from teaching evaluation state requirement for 2020-21

The Madison Metropolitan School District will ask state officials for an exemption from a teaching evaluation state requirement for the 2020-21 school year.

The School Board unanimously approved seeking a waiver from the Wisconsin Educator Effectiveness System after more than 100 people advocated for such a move to the board.

Staff had initially recommended against the waiver in a memo to the School Board, but superintendent Carlton Jenkins said early in the meeting he supported applying for the waiver. Jenkins said that amid challenges like virtual learning, the pandemic and the movement for racial justice, the district could use its own internal evaluation processes.

“We have come to the conclusion that the tool for Educator Effectiveness just doesn’t align with where we are right now,” Jenkins said.

Staff will still be evaluated if the waiver is approved, but it would not be under the same requirements and in the same manner as under Educator Effectiveness.