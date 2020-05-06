MMSD waiting to finalize summer school plans

As summer approaches, the Madison Metropolitan School District is still determining how summer school will run this year.
With schools closed for the academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials have been waiting for guidance from the state Department of Public Instruction on finances and enrollment.
As of Wednesday afternoon, they were still waiting for some of that information, staff reported during a virtual press conference.
“There’s still some things up in the air about the financial piece and enrollment and how we can count that,” said interim superintendent Jane Belmore. “We hopefully will hear yet in the next couple of days.”
Assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad said they “are anxious to get summer school decisions made quickly” with about five weeks until it would normally begin. For now, they’re planning for a focus on credit recovery and credit replacement for secondary options and a literacy and math emphasis for elementary students who participate.
The district is waiting on additional flexibility from the state to finalize the plans, said chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel.
“We always put the needs of students first,” Ruppel said. “The needs for this particular summer school are weighing heavily.
“If we don’t get the financial flexibility that we need from the state, we’ll have to use the resources that we have available to us.”
DPI implemented an emergency rule beginning May 5 that allows districts to receive state aid for providing virtual instruction during summer session courses to more grade levels. Before the rule was put in place, only grades 7-12 were counted for state aid purposes if they received virtual learning during summer school.
While waiting for further clarity on the financial implications of that rule, the district is working to have staff in place for what its students need. Kvistad said staff members have continued to apply to teach summer school as they would under normal circumstances.
“How many staff members and administrators we will actually need moving forward will depend on the model that we choose,” she said.
Teachers at the secondary level will need to be certified in a content area to allow a class to count for credit.
Belmore said there are “many more variations” at the elementary level depending on what students need, and district staff are trying to confirm with students who have been registering for summer school to “land on a number” that they’ll have in attendance.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!