MMSD waiting to finalize summer school plans

The district is waiting on additional flexibility from the state to finalize the plans, said chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel.

“We always put the needs of students first,” Ruppel said. “The needs for this particular summer school are weighing heavily.

“If we don’t get the financial flexibility that we need from the state, we’ll have to use the resources that we have available to us.”

DPI implemented an emergency rule beginning May 5 that allows districts to receive state aid for providing virtual instruction during summer session courses to more grade levels. Before the rule was put in place, only grades 7-12 were counted for state aid purposes if they received virtual learning during summer school.

While waiting for further clarity on the financial implications of that rule, the district is working to have staff in place for what its students need. Kvistad said staff members have continued to apply to teach summer school as they would under normal circumstances.