MMSD, UW-Madison School of Education form early literacy task force

The Madison Metropolitan School District and University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education hope a new task force can improve literacy instruction for teachers and outcomes for students.

The 14-member Early Literacy and Beyond Task Force announced Monday includes seven members from each entity who will “focus on analyzing the most promising approaches to teaching reading and making recommendations to MMSD and to teacher education programs at UW-Madison toward the goals of improving reading outcomes and reducing achievement gaps,” according to the announcement.

“We are being very intentional about our commitment to early literacy and beyond, and it will be the priority of the district moving forward,” MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in the release. “An explicit strategy around early literacy and beyond is an investment — an investment in our children, our families and our community.

“We know this investment must be sustained over time, and it will also require making an investment in our staff around the teaching of reading.”