MMSD, UW-Madison School of Education form early literacy task force

The Madison Metropolitan School District and University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education hope a new task force can improve literacy instruction for teachers and outcomes for students.
The 14-member Early Literacy and Beyond Task Force announced Monday includes seven members from each entity who will “focus on analyzing the most promising approaches to teaching reading and making recommendations to MMSD and to teacher education programs at UW-Madison toward the goals of improving reading outcomes and reducing achievement gaps,” according to the announcement.
“We are being very intentional about our commitment to early literacy and beyond, and it will be the priority of the district moving forward,” MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in the release. “An explicit strategy around early literacy and beyond is an investment — an investment in our children, our families and our community.
“We know this investment must be sustained over time, and it will also require making an investment in our staff around the teaching of reading.”
Jenkins, who started in MMSD in August, has spoken regularly of the importance of early literacy amid the persistent gaps in reading scores in the district between white students and their peers of color. He has stressed that the district needs to shift to an approach known as the “science of reading,” which more strongly stresses early phonics instruction than the current “balanced literacy” curriculum used most widely here. The latter teaches literacy through a variety of readings and word studies, but can create bad habits that hinder reading comprehension long-term, according to critics.
In MMSD, 34.9% of students in grades 3-8 scored “Proficient” or “Advanced” on the statewide Forward Exam in 2018-19, the most recent year the exam was given. The results were worse for every non-white group of students other than Asians, who had the same percentage as the district as a whole in those two categories.
Support Local Journalism
Just 10.1% of Black students taking the exam scored above “Basic,” with 58.9% scoring “Below Basic,” the lowest level. For Hispanic students, meanwhile, 16% scored “Proficient” or “Advanced,” with 46.9% scoring “Below Basic.”
The task force will begin meeting in January with four charges:
- Identifying how literacy, especially early literacy, is currently taught across MMSD and analyzing achievement data for MMSD students with respect to literacy.
- Examining how literacy, especially early literacy, is being taught to teacher education students at UW–Madison’s School of Education and analyzing what these future teachers are currently learning about literacy.
- Reviewing and becoming familiar with the best evidence about the most effective ways to teach literacy in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade — and developing future teachers who can better teach literacy in schools.
- Making recommendations to MMSD and the UW-Madison School of Education about steps to be taken that can strengthen literacy instruction in the Madison schools and UW-Madison’s teacher education programs.
School of Education Dean Diana Hess said in the release they are “very pleased to collaborate with MMSD by creating this joint task force that focuses explicitly on what we can do together to improve the reading outcomes of all students.”
“The members of the task force are experts in literacy and equity, and I am grateful for their enthusiasm and willingness to commit their time and expertise toward these important goals,” Hess said.
The members of the task force are: John Diamond, Mariana Castro, Beverly Trezek, Mark Seidenberg, Dawnene Hassett, Melinda Leko, Ashley White, Ana Gabriela Bell Jiménez, Lisa Hepburn, Angie Hicks, Lisa Kvistad, Jaclyn Smith, Chan Stroman and Jorge Covarrubias. Kvistad and Diamond will co-chair the group.
This story will be updated after a 1 p.m. media availability.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!