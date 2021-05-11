MMSD trims 337 'Big Idea' submission to 20 semifinalists

Madison Metropolitan School District administrators have narrowed 337 “Big Idea” submissions on how to spend up to $5.5 million down to 20.
The district announced the Big Idea initiative last month as one of the ways it would use federal funds from the second round of COVID-19 relief.
The district committed up to $9.5 million — half of the $18.9 million allocation — to a push for “innovative thinking” from staff, students and the community. Of that, $4 million went toward updating and redesigning classrooms, while the “Big Idea” campaign received $5.5 million.
Those who proposed semifinalist ideas, released publicly Monday, will attend the "Shark Tank"-style pitch event this Saturday to sell their idea to a group of judges. That group will consider the ideas and community feedback and select 10 to prototype and test between June and December of this year.
The proposals range from $1,000 for a West High School student group targeting students in need of food to $720,000 for a middle school anti-racist classroom and program model and research to document the learning that goes on there.
“It was a massive and exciting effort among our community,” MMSD innovation strategist Leigh Vierstra said.
Other suggestions include ideas like an in-school grocery store at Memorial High School for $25,000, a recording studio at Toki Middle School for $13,000, forming an MMSD Coalition for Leading Anti-Racist Schools for $160,000 and $25,000 for participatory budgeting processes at Huegel, Toki and Memorial to get students involved in the budget process.
Some of the ideas are for specific schools or school groups, while others would target a wider range of schools. For example, the “recess revolution” idea would ask for $167,000 to be used across all MMSD elementary schools to create a “one-year infusion of exciting opportunities for play during the school day,” helping to support social emotional learning.
The district split the total $9.5 million dedicated to the Big Idea initiative into three parts: $2 million for the June-December testing, $3.5 million to scale successful ideas from January-June 2022 and $4 million focused on staff ideas to redesign classrooms and schools.
The classroom redesign concept asked staff, “If your school had $50,000 to redesign indoor + outdoor classrooms, what would you do? What supplies and resources would you need?”
According to a presentation Monday, 38% of responses — by far the highest category — focused on outdoor learning and classroom space, including playground upgrades. Three other categories were covered in more than 10% of ideas: new or upgraded learning spaces (14%), classroom furniture (12%) and interior design (11%).
District staff evaluated the proposals to ensure they comply with the requirements of the federal grants, staff said Monday night.
