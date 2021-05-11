MMSD trims 337 'Big Idea' submission to 20 semifinalists

The district split the total $9.5 million dedicated to the Big Idea initiative into three parts: $2 million for the June-December testing, $3.5 million to scale successful ideas from January-June 2022 and $4 million focused on staff ideas to redesign classrooms and schools.

The classroom redesign concept asked staff, “If your school had $50,000 to redesign indoor + outdoor classrooms, what would you do? What supplies and resources would you need?”

According to a presentation Monday, 38% of responses — by far the highest category — focused on outdoor learning and classroom space, including playground upgrades. Three other categories were covered in more than 10% of ideas: new or upgraded learning spaces (14%), classroom furniture (12%) and interior design (11%).

District staff evaluated the proposals to ensure they comply with the requirements of the federal grants, staff said Monday night.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.