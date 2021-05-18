MMSD to provide letter explaining salary change in teacher contracts after MTI meetings

Jenkins said discussions with union leaders went well, and he hopes that they can build a “trusting and transparent relationship” out of the collaboration that followed this contentious incident. He added that they are working to eliminate any unilateral decision-making when it comes to employee issues.

“We really had some strong conversation, but it wasn’t just fighting,” Jenkins said. “People genuinely wanted to take a step forward.”

MTI filed a grievance over the contracts on May 7, noting that the steps and lanes advancements are included in the board-approved Employee Handbook.

MTI communications specialist Michelle Michalak wrote in an email Monday that the union’s staff would review the proposed letter Tuesday morning. Lawyers were expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the wording of the letter and the contracts.

“MTI continues to request the MMSD reissue individual teaching contracts for the 2021-22 school year reflecting the annual step increase as required by the Employee Handbook,” Michalak wrote. “It is our hope that we can resolve this matter through the grievance procedure in the interest of both parties as required by Board of Education policy set forth in the MMSD Employee Handbook.”