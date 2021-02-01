MMSD to pay for cap and gowns for graduating seniors

The Madison School District said Monday that it plans to cover the cost of cap and gowns for its graduating seniors this year.
The district has not yet decided whether it will have its high school graduation ceremonies in person or online, but said it wanted to lessen the financial burden on families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Hernandez and Marvin Pryor, co-chiefs of secondary schools for the Madison Metropolitan School District, sent an email to parents Monday morning announcing that the district would pay for caps, gowns, tassels and sashes.
"We know that this pandemic has created significant financial hardships for some of our students and their families," they said.
Those who would like to contribute to the fund to help pay for the graduation supplies can fill out a form from the school.
