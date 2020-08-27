× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Metropolitan School District is telling some hourly employees they must accept a reassignment to help with the child care program this fall or resign from their job as the school year begins virtually.

“If you choose to not take this temporary reassignment and are not eligible for a leave of absence or other accommodations, you can resign from your position,” an Aug. 20 letter to an affected staff member signed by MMSD chief human resources officer Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff stated.

The district announced earlier in August that the Madison School and Community Recreation department would expand its MSCR CARES program from the summer, providing child care during the normal school day for up to 1,000 children at 16 sites. With parents increasingly needing to balance work with their children learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a welcome effort for many.

In an email, district spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote that the administration wanted to “be good stewards of our taxpayer resources” by reassigning staff from behavioral educational assistant, 4K educational assistant and play and learn positions rather than hiring new people to staff the child care program. He said a “full staffing analysis” showed those positions might be underutilized at schools during virtual instruction, and therefore able to be reassigned to fill out the program along with internal MSCR reassignments.

“Without a childcare option for employment, the district would need to consider layoffs,” LeMonds wrote. “Due to the need for childcare employment, we have taken volunteer reassignments to ensure that we do not need to layoff employees. This way our employees will be available to revert back to their traditional jobs when we are back in a typical in person school day.”

He added that the groups being reassigned have a “scope of responsibilities and skill sets” that “best match supporting our children who need them the most.”

Under the current Employee Handbook, the district is allowed to make “involuntary transfers” of educational assistants, “provided such transfer is not for arbitrary or capricious reasons.”

According to LeMonds’ email, 70% of the child care staffing needs have been filled voluntarily, with the other 30% being reassignments. The administration’s Aug. 3 presentation to the School Board on the child care plans included a note that at least 150 staff would be reassigned to the MSCR CARES program, though the board never voted on the plan.

Alexis Dean, a 4K and special educational assistant at Mendota Elementary School who is Black and received the reassignment after not volunteering, called it “a big miscue by the district” in an email to the Cap Times. He wrote that prior to the pandemic, he did restorative justice and Black Excellence education work weekly, “did countless jobs and services for our community, and was one of the first and last individuals in my school every day.”

“My issues are with being asked if I want to volunteer, and then later being told I basically have no other choice besides resigning,” Dean wrote. “And the other is asking me to risk my health when I have many years I want to continue to dedicate rebuilding our communities and spending time with my family.”

Madison Teachers Inc. executive director Ed Sadlowski wrote in an email the union has had "a significant number of members" reach out with concerns about working in-person. Those concerns are focused on safety; criteria the district is using to select employees to work in-person; and training, support and supplies of personal protective equipment.

"We are reaching out to MMSD administration to begin a 'meet and confer' process to address these concerns, as well as a myriad of others that are developing due to the current pandemic conditions in our community and the need to provide the highest level of safety, instruction and support for our students, families and staff," Sadlowski wrote.

He added that MTI "recognizes the need" for supporting families through child care, but believes safety remains the top priority. MTI has also asked the district to seek volunteers, including within the teaching workforce, to staff in-person services and is encouraging all staff to get a COVID-19 test prior to working with students and families.

LeMonds wrote that the district had put together a “thoughtful health and safety plan” and said the summer child care model was “very successful.” Safety guidelines include masks, social distancing when possible, a symptom check before starting the program, staying home with a positive test or symptoms and working with public health to determine who should quarantine if there is a positive case within a building.

The classes are expected to be limited to 15 students per room and located at many elementary schools around the district.

When the district announced it was going virtual, Dean was initially relieved, he wrote, as he remains concerned about COVID-19. But if he had to work in-person he would “be extremely hurt if I caused harm to a kid or adult by spreading something I can’t tell is in my system.”

He wrote that the district’s treatment of him and other educators of color, specifically, through the pandemic will be watched by the community.

“I am a Black man, and I do whatever I can for our children,” Dean wrote. “I am a Black man, who is an educator in a city that needs to uplift the few Black educators that we have willing to work in our area. How I am treated in this situation will be looked at by many and will spread.”

The decision isn’t “just about me,” Dean wrote, but about “doing the right thing.”

“It’s about truly meaning the messages we speak that include the words ‘belong,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘respect,’ ‘safety,’ and ‘excellence,’” he wrote. “Caring about me doesn’t just mean caring about ‘Alexis Dean.’ It means caring about the positive things I stand for, where I come from, and what I could do to inspire the youth.

“If you attempt to strip that away from me, you are not just hurting me. You are hurting our kids.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.