MMSD superintendent will answer virtual learning questions during live broadcast

Madison’s school leader will answer questions about virtual learning in a live broadcast on Wednesday.
Carlton Jenkins, who began as the Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Aug. 4, will answer questions submitted prior to the event through MMSD’s website. The session, at 2 p.m. Wednesday on WISC-TV and Channel3000.com, comes less than a week before the district begins the 2020-21 school year virtually.
The district will be virtual-only through at least the first quarter amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials hope to improve on the emergency virtual learning that took place this spring, with more time to plan and professional development for teachers.
Those who have questions can submit them through the district’s website.
During an update to the School Board Monday night, district administrative staff spoke enthusiastically about the changes they’ve made from “crisis learning” in the spring “to intentional, focused virtual instruction," elementary schools chief Tremayne Clardy said.
“We have an important year and we have a very important first day coming up,” said assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad.
The new school year will include more live, or synchronous, instruction for students at home and staff have worked on “intentional engagement strategies” to focus on social-emotional learning. Attendance will be taken daily and the district has chosen specific platforms for elementary, middle and high school.
Staff will provide focused support to six subgroups of students: Black Excellence, low-income, English Language Learners, those who had disrupted learning in the spring, special education and advanced learners.
