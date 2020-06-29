MMSD superintendent finalist ‘virtual visits’ Tuesday, Wednesday

The district hopes to announce its hire in July with an August preferred start date, according to the superintendent search page on its website.

The visits come about three months after the board’s choice in the earlier search backed out of his acceptance of the job. Matthew Gutierrez, a Texas superintendent who was one of three finalists in that search, wrote a March 31 letter to Reyes to rescind his acceptance just weeks after visiting the district as the superintendent-hire.

He cited the pandemic and his district’s ongoing needs in the letter, which was made public a week later.

Jenkins, who will be interviewed Tuesday, is in his fifth year as a superintendent of the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, Minnesota. He has previously held positions around the country, including in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, where he was an associate principal at Memorial High School in 1993-94, according to a list of past jobs in a news article announcing his hire in Robbinsdale.