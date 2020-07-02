MMSD superintendent finalist Kelley: ‘All students can learn at really, really high levels’

“The frame that I’m in is not an easy one when you are unapologetic in terms of being an equity advocate and a champion for all students,” she said. “For me, personally, when I saw the video of George Floyd, it resonated with me because at times — and I don’t think I’m the only leader or educator who feels this way — but at times a system might feel like you have a knee on your neck and you can’t breathe.”

Despite that, she wants to take on the challenge.

“I would say sign me up,” she said. “I really want to work with this community, I really want to work with this board.”

Throughout her Q and A Wednesday night, she leaned on programs and projects she’s been part of in Oak Park to explain her qualifications. She mentioned using Madison’s Behavior Education Plan as a model there as the district moves away from its “more punitive” code of conduct to something “more restorative,” stressing the importance of teaching and modeling good behavior.