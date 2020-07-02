MMSD superintendent finalist Kelley: ‘All students can learn at really, really high levels’

Carol Kelley required both of her sons to take at least one Advanced Placement class while they were in high school.
“If I do that as a mom for my sons, it would be my same expectation that I would have for every single student that is in every one of our high schools,” Kelley, one of two finalists for the Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent position, said Wednesday night.
Kelley, superintendent of Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Illinois, spent Wednesday in MMSD, answering questions from staff via video, interviewing with the Madison School Board and taking part in a community Facebook Live Q and A. She stressed two things she stands for throughout the interview:
“The belief that all students can learn at really, really high levels,” and, “The belief in our staff and their efficacy to help them toward that.”
The School Board announced Kelley and Robbinsdale School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins as finalists last Thursday. The board will deliberate in closed session Thursday.
Those who have thoughts on the choice can submit comments on the district’s website by 11 a.m. Thursday. To leave comments on Kelley, visit mmsd.org/kelley, and to leave comments on Jenkins, visit mmsd.org/jenkins.
The district’s timeline for a hire outlines a potential August start date.
Former superintendent Jennifer Cheatham left for Harvard last August, and the School Board has conducted two searched for her successor. The board selected three finalists in the first search, but its choice, Matthew Gutierrez of Texas, rescinded his acceptance in a March 31 letter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gutierrez, superintendent in the Seguin Independent School District, wrote to board president Gloria Reyes that he wanted to help lead his community through the fallout from the pandemic. Reyes shared the news with the board and the public a week later, and the board announced it would reopen the search.
Either Jenkins or Kelley, if selected and able to reach agreement on a contract, would be the first Black superintendent in district history. To the more than 400 viewers of the Facebook Live Q and A who left nearly 400 comments, Kelley said that becoming the first Black woman to have the position in MMSD history would be a challenge.
“The frame that I’m in is not an easy one when you are unapologetic in terms of being an equity advocate and a champion for all students,” she said. “For me, personally, when I saw the video of George Floyd, it resonated with me because at times — and I don’t think I’m the only leader or educator who feels this way — but at times a system might feel like you have a knee on your neck and you can’t breathe.”
Despite that, she wants to take on the challenge.
“I would say sign me up,” she said. “I really want to work with this community, I really want to work with this board.”
Throughout her Q and A Wednesday night, she leaned on programs and projects she’s been part of in Oak Park to explain her qualifications. She mentioned using Madison’s Behavior Education Plan as a model there as the district moves away from its “more punitive” code of conduct to something “more restorative,” stressing the importance of teaching and modeling good behavior.
“Those expectations are taught as a part of both the social-emotional curriculum that all students have access to, but also that the expectations at the school level and the classroom level are regularly taught to all students,” she said.
After five years in Oak Park, Kelley said she was willing to commit to “five to seven” years in Madison, which is the length of time she believes it takes to see results from changes.
“I am looking for a community,” she said. “I believe leadership does require a five to seven year commitment before you can see many of the things you are working for come to action. My leadership has been driven by the work that I want to see take place for our students.”
If selected, Kelley said she’d hope to meet as many people in the community and within the district as quickly as possible as she gears up for an unprecedented school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She would seek to balance time making community connections with visiting schools and seeing students and teachers in action.
While there, she’d hope to see students at the elementary and high school levels with the freedom “to explore and discover.”
“I would want to see students at the high school level having opportunities to co-create the learning experiences with their teacher and also have opportunities to own the progression of their learning,” she said.
Consultant BWP and Associates led both searches. Jane Belmore has served as interim superintendent since Cheatham left.
Kelley spoke highly of the district’s strategic framework throughout her public interviews, especially the callout of Black Excellence.
“I am honored to be here and I certainly hope that I am selected as the next superintendent,” she said. “I’m very excited about working with you and also the School Board in continuing the strategic framework efforts and achieving the vision and goals of the district.”
