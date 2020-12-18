MMSD still working on plans for how school will look if in-person returns in January

Madison Metropolitan School District officials have not finalized what a school day will look like for students if the district opens for in-person instruction in January.
MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins said he will announce a decision for the third quarter of the school year, which begins Jan. 25, by Jan. 8. Parents, staff and students have received surveys asking about their preferences or ability to be in-person, but the instructional model has not been made public.
Some concerned MMSD staff members sent the Cap Times information they had received from their principals this week indicating the district was considering a “virtual in-person” model that would have students learning on their computers for the full day from the school building. A principal told the Cap Times Thursday that guidance had “evolved” since it was communicated earlier in the week, and students would not likely be on their computers for the entire day.
“Beyond the health and safety concerns around reopening in January (I believe we must wait until our COVID numbers are down and our hospitals are not at capacity) — I am deeply opposed to this model because it is not developmentally appropriate for elementary students,” one teacher wrote of the initial “virtual in-person” proposal. “Especially our youngest 4K-2nd grade learners!
“I am also disappointed that families, students, and staff were sent surveys from MMSD asking about their preferences and plans regarding Quarter 3, yet given none of this information.”
Teachers who reached out to the Cap Times requested anonymity to share the information they had received.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that the district is considering three options: remaining all virtual, bringing younger grades back in-person while others remain virtual or bringing all students back to buildings. LeMonds said the district would not communicate the instructional model until the decision is announced, as details are continually being worked out.
“Providing detail on the configuration around the option of younger grades returning to our school buildings before those plans are finalized (and before a decision on which option will be incorporated) would provide the potential for confusion among families, and would be a disservice to our school community,” LeMonds wrote.
During a Facebook Live Q&A Thursday night, many commenters expressed confusion and frustration at the lack of detail available before they filled out the survey.
“The survey was intended to determine family preference in having students in school buildings physically, some students (younger) in buildings, or no students in buildings,” LeMonds wrote to the Cap Times prior to the Facebook Live conversation. “Details related to the configuration of these models will be provided at a later date.”
School would be in-person Tuesday through Friday if the district goes that route, officials said during Thursday’s Q&A, while Monday would be an asynchronous learning day from home. Officials said any return would likely start with kindergarten.
MMSD co-chief of elementary schools Tremayne Clardy said that students would “not necessarily be tethered to a device” during the session.
“The virtual model that’s in-person will not have a student constantly tethered to a computer,” Clardy said.
Other district officials reassured those in attendance Thursday that the buildings would be safe, there would continue to be a virtual option for those families who wanted it and they were working out details for transportation. As of now, it is unclear how teachers will be asked to teach both virtual and in-person students at the same time.
“We are prioritizing the ability to have existing relationships stay existing relationships even if the student stays virtual,” Clardy said, clarifying that there are several options being considered.
The district released metrics on community spread, building readiness, family interest and staff ability to return in-person to guide its reopening decision last week. As of Dec. 17, two metrics remained in the “not ready” category, seven were “in progress” and six were “ready.”
