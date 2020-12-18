MMSD still working on plans for how school will look if in-person returns in January

Madison Metropolitan School District officials have not finalized what a school day will look like for students if the district opens for in-person instruction in January.

MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins said he will announce a decision for the third quarter of the school year, which begins Jan. 25, by Jan. 8. Parents, staff and students have received surveys asking about their preferences or ability to be in-person, but the instructional model has not been made public.

Some concerned MMSD staff members sent the Cap Times information they had received from their principals this week indicating the district was considering a “virtual in-person” model that would have students learning on their computers for the full day from the school building. A principal told the Cap Times Thursday that guidance had “evolved” since it was communicated earlier in the week, and students would not likely be on their computers for the entire day.

“Beyond the health and safety concerns around reopening in January (I believe we must wait until our COVID numbers are down and our hospitals are not at capacity) — I am deeply opposed to this model because it is not developmentally appropriate for elementary students,” one teacher wrote of the initial “virtual in-person” proposal. “Especially our youngest 4K-2nd grade learners!