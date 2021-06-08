MMSD still finalizing plans, but 'full return' likely if local COVID-19 trends continue

The district expects to provide more information to families on its fall plans “within the next few days,” LeMonds wrote. District officials are “planning for a few different scenarios,” he said, “due to the unpredictability of the pandemic.”

There will likely be some level of mitigation measures still in place, though what those are remains unknown.

This spring, the district offered a mix of virtual and in-person instruction as it carried out a phased reopening of its buildings. Nearly one-third of students chose to remain in virtual instruction, however, including approximately 40% of students in grades 6-12.

As of now, the district will have a new virtual learning option, the Madison Promise Academy, to serve up to 250 students in grades 6-12 this fall. While staff are considering virtual options for elementary students, the details of that are still being determined, director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray told the School Board Monday night.