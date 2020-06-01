MMSD staff layoffs would be based on qualifications rather than seniority under proposal

“As a board, I do not think it is wise for us to use a public health crisis to push through changes in the employee handbook without achieving consensus,” Carusi said. “We need to ensure that we’re keeping our employee voices at the forefront.”

Layoffs would also be allowed to occur throughout the year with 30 days notice rather than only at the end of the school year, which is the current practice.

Employee concerns include that the criteria are “too subjective and not sufficiently defined,” while seniority is “completely objective,” the memo states.

“It could have a negative impact on staff retention since staff will not feel valued,” the memo states as a concern. “Modifying the timing of layoffs negates the protections provided by having an annual contract.”

Waity said MTI was not commenting on any specific positions on the topics given ongoing negotiations.