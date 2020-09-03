MMSD staff answer questions about virtual learning as school year approaches

Jay Affeldt, the executive director of student and staff support, said there will be “an explicit focus on social-emotional learning” throughout classes.

“We want all of you, every one of our students to feel truly safe and a sense of belonging,” he said. “We need a really wide range of intentional supports and we have those ready to go.”

Jenkins stressed the important role families and the community will play in student success this fall, understanding all the while that it will take time to adapt to a new system.

“I’m asking everyone to kind of be patient with your children and all students be patient with yourselves,” he said.

He ended the session on an optimistic note.

“Later on, history will talk about this particular group of students and how you rose above the challenges we face right now,” Jenkins said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.