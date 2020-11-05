MMSD schools: Operating referendum gains support over 2016, capital referendum down from 2015

With wide margins of success on recent ballot measures, the Madison Metropolitan School District's $350 million questions were almost certain to pass ahead of Tuesday's ballot count.

Four years ago, the district’s operating question won by a 74.2% to 25.8% margin, while a capital referendum the year prior passed with 82.2% of voters casting a “yes” ballot. The question going into this year’s measures, which were both larger than those previous measures, was more about the margin by which they would pass.

Voters, turning out in record numbers with the closely contested presidential contest on the same ballot, offered a resounding “yes” to both the $317 million capital referendum and $33 million operating referendum. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said Tuesday night he was thrilled with the outcome.

“At no point did I think it would not pass, but I knew it was challenging because we all recognize COVID-19 is serious and it’s had a serious impact on us economically and with employment,” Jenkins said. “When you see 60% passes in a referendum, you’re pretty satisfied with that, but when you get up to 70%, you’re really satisfied with that.”

But the margins of victory for the two measures went in opposite directions compared to the most recent similar questions.