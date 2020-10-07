MMSD safety, security ad hoc committee to continue 'critical conversations' Thursday

“If we were in school right now, we would be moving with a sense of urgency on implementing these strategies, so we would be having a different conversation right now if students were in school,” she said. “We would have to have those conversations and move quickly. This time really allows us to take some time, reflect and let people really deal with the immediate crisis at hand right now, and that is educating our students during virtual (learning and) the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With an unknown timeline for a return to in-person school, however, Reyes acknowledged the group still needs to move toward recommendations, as the district has to have a plan in place when that occurs.

She’s hopeful the next few meetings will illustrate a “collaborative approach to safety and security in our schools that brings in community voice” featuring “some innovative public safety strategies that do not include relying on law enforcement to solve some of these complex social issues.” She acknowledged that law enforcement “does play a role in some high-level situations,” but is excited to see how the district’s partnership with the Madison Police Department will change in the future.