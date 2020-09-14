MMSD revenue projections look better than June as final budget approval nears

“I firmly believe we need to fully fund steps for the whole year,” Carusi said. “Without staff we don’t have a school district.”

That increase would come in both the referendum-passing budget and the referendum-not-passing budget, though further increases could come if the referendum were approved.

The exact amounts they preferred varied among board members, and board member Ananda Mirilli and board president Gloria Reyes did not support compensation increases in a non-passing budget with unknowns remaining. Mirilli said she wanted to take a more conservative approach and ensure no one would be laid off if revenue is lower than anticipated, and Reyes said any revenue in a non-passing budget should not go toward compensation, but instead to help “figure out how we best invest in our most vulnerable students and families.”

Other funds will help cover some of the unknown or unbudgeted expenses related to COVID-19, including facility improvements and air quality improvements, for example.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.