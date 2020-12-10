MMSD releases metrics for reopening, new website detailing process

The Madison Metropolitan School District launched a website Wednesday to keep families updated on reopening plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, including metrics that will be used to determine if and when schools will open for in-person instruction.

MMSD is expected to announce its plan for the third quarter, which begins Jan. 25, by Jan. 8. Parents and students are being surveyed about returning to school buildings, while staff were asked about their ability to return based on health in their own survey.

The new website includes metrics that will guide the district’s plans, which were created by a team of 10 MMSD administrators that monitors data, consults with health experts, reviews guidance from health organizations and looks at lessons from school districts around the country, according to the website. District officials have also consulted with a three-person Advisory Principal Panel, leadership at Madison Teachers Inc. and a health advisory panel with experts from various local health groups.