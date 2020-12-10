MMSD releases metrics for reopening, new website detailing process

The Madison Metropolitan School District launched a website Wednesday to keep families updated on reopening plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, including metrics that will be used to determine if and when schools will open for in-person instruction.
MMSD is expected to announce its plan for the third quarter, which begins Jan. 25, by Jan. 8. Parents and students are being surveyed about returning to school buildings, while staff were asked about their ability to return based on health in their own survey.
The new website includes metrics that will guide the district’s plans, which were created by a team of 10 MMSD administrators that monitors data, consults with health experts, reviews guidance from health organizations and looks at lessons from school districts around the country, according to the website. District officials have also consulted with a three-person Advisory Principal Panel, leadership at Madison Teachers Inc. and a health advisory panel with experts from various local health groups.
Most students in MMSD have been learning virtually since March, though the district brought back select students in Special Education programs and have hosted the MSCR Cares daycare program in some buildings this fall.
The metrics on the new website cover four overarching questions:
- From an epidemiological standpoint, can the community support reopening?
- Are MMSD facilities and practices ready for reopening?
- What are students’ and families’ intentions and perceptions about reopening?
- Will we have sufficient staffing for reopening?
Each of the questions has a subset of metrics that the district is using a color code to indicate if the district is “not ready,” “making progress” or “ready” on that measure. Many of the questions are broken down by “stages” of returning, with grades 4K-2 in stage one, 3-5 in stage two and 6-12 in stage three.
As of Thursday afternoon, many of the metrics remained in the “making progress” category, though most of the facilities measures were marked “ready.”
In the summer, MTI maintained that there needed to be two weeks without a positive test before in-person instruction returned. In an email earlier this week, MTI president Andy Waity wrote that the union had been involved in discussions with administration about reopening metrics and was “comfortable with a majority of the metrics that have been developed through this process.”
“We are currently engaging with our members to formalize our positions around the upcoming decision for Quarter 3 as well as continuing our advocacy for staff currently working in-person,” Waity wrote.
The district will host a virtual informational event Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. to inform families and community members about the process and timeline for reopening.
Question 1
From an epidemiological standpoint, can the community support reopening?
The community prevalence of COVID-19 had two of the three measures for question one in the “not ready” category, while the third was “making progress.”
That metric uses Public Health Madison & Dane County’s levels of the 14-day new case average to determine what grades can be brought back safely. PHMDC established those standards along with its Emergency Order No. 9 in August, which ordered schools closed for in-person instruction beyond grades 4K-2.
While that part of the order is on hold pending challenges in front of the State Supreme Court, MMSD and some other area districts are still following the metrics PHMDC outlined.
Grades 4K-2 would need a 14-day average of 54 or fewer new cases per day over four consecutive weeks to be in the green. Grades 3-5 need 39 or fewer, while grades 6-12 need 19 or fewer under PHMDC’s metrics.
The most recent 14-day average was 319.
Question 2
Are MMSD facilities and practices ready for reopening?
The facilities readiness metric focuses on testing methods, contact tracing, classroom space for physical distancing and deep cleaning protocols, among other measures.
According to the slides posted on the reopening website, six of the seven metrics are in the “ready” category, meeting 100% of the need.
The exception is getting 100% of schools to have “daily self-reported symptom screener tools and procedures in place,” including communication and expectation for their use. That metric is in the “making progress” category.
Question 3
What are students’ and families’ intentions and perceptions about reopening?
The family readiness indicator is based on surveys and focus groups completed since May.
They include a May virtual learning survey, a July family intentions survey, August-October enrollment preferences indicated on Infinite Campus, an enrollment analysis, focus groups and preference polling of families in grades 3-12 currently underway.
To reach the “ready” category, 33% or more of families in a grade band would need to indicate a preference for hybrid or in-person instruction. The 4K-2 grade band is at 28%, while both grades 3-5 and 6-12 are at 26%.
The student preferences category needs to meet the same 33% threshold, but both are marked “TBD” as surveys are ongoing.
Question 4
Will we have sufficient staffing for reopening?
The slideshow on the district’s website notes the possibility of a staff shortage if there are enough staff at high risk of severe illness as well as training needed on COVID-19 prevention and race and equity “before returning to school.”
The two metrics for this question are both “making progress.” Each has a 95% threshold to reach the “ready” stage.
The first measure is how many instructional and support staff in a stage are available for hybrid or in-person instruction. The second is how many teachers in a stage have completed the instructional and technology training modules to shift to hybrid or in-person instruction.
